TshisaLIVE

Nakhane Touré on Inxeba: The movie has become a weird myth in my life

13 February 2018 - 08:41 By Jessica Levitt
Nakhane Touré is proud of Inxeba (The Wound)
Nakhane Touré is proud of Inxeba (The Wound)
Image: Supplied

Actor and singer Nakhane Touré plays one of the lead roles in Inxeba (The Wound) and said the movie has "become a weird myth" in his life.

He was speaking to Indie Mag and described how he never thought it would be shortlisted for the Oscars.

"I never considered it as a possibility. Life is so weirdly mysterious. We don’t know what we’re doing, because we don’t know what this is. How are we just dangling in space? There are other galaxies out there and we know nothing about them and it freaks me out."

Nakhane is currently based in London and said that in an age of information, people are interested to know about different cultures.

"I think that people should look at all these different rituals and see that sure they do it a little differently from me, but we are all the same. But for some reason, a lot of people don’t want us to be the same."

The film has received massive backlash from many in the Xhosa community who have lambasted it for depicting the traditional ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

Many movie houses had to be shut down as protestors threatened those showing the movie.

The cast and crew have remained defiant, insisting that Inxeba will rise.

Internationally acclaimed South African film ‘Inxeba (The Wound)’ premiered on January 30, 2018. We chat to actor Niza Jay Ncoyini as well as the filmmakers.

Most read

  1. Chicco Twala lambastes Fikile Mbalula - 'He thinks he is Madonna, he is useless' TshisaLIVE
  2. Haaibo! Investigation finds Omunye was 'stolen' - report TshisaLIVE
  3. Chicco on Senzo's death: I am not buying the story about the robbery TshisaLIVE
  4. Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy' TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Chris Matshaba's cancer battles: He tried his best to hide his pain TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...
X