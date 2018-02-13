Nakhane Touré on Inxeba: The movie has become a weird myth in my life

Actor and singer Nakhane Touré plays one of the lead roles in Inxeba (The Wound) and said the movie has "become a weird myth" in his life.

He was speaking to Indie Mag and described how he never thought it would be shortlisted for the Oscars.

"I never considered it as a possibility. Life is so weirdly mysterious. We don’t know what we’re doing, because we don’t know what this is. How are we just dangling in space? There are other galaxies out there and we know nothing about them and it freaks me out."

Nakhane is currently based in London and said that in an age of information, people are interested to know about different cultures.

"I think that people should look at all these different rituals and see that sure they do it a little differently from me, but we are all the same. But for some reason, a lot of people don’t want us to be the same."

The film has received massive backlash from many in the Xhosa community who have lambasted it for depicting the traditional ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

Many movie houses had to be shut down as protestors threatened those showing the movie.

The cast and crew have remained defiant, insisting that Inxeba will rise.