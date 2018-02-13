TshisaLIVE

ProVerb and Liesl's love story started on a street corner

13 February 2018 - 07:51 By Jessica Levitt
Pro and Liesl on the day their spark was lit.
They may be open to share their love for one another to the world now, but once upon a time, in around 2016, ProVerb and Liesl kept their relationship under wraps.

But how did they even get together?

Well, on a street corner was when the spark was first lit.

"On this day two years ago, was invited by #ProudlySA to spread a lil love to motorists and hand out some flowers at an intersection in Rosebank. I’ve never looked at that intersection the same ever since," wrote ProVerb on Instagram.

It was only in 2017 that rumours of their relationship first had people buzzing, with Twitter detectives in full work mode circling any clues that put the pair together.

Two years later and they're totes in love.

