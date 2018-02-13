TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Psyfo and bae in Bali

13 February 2018 - 08:13 By Jessica Levitt
Psyfo and Aarmirah are living their best lives.
Image: Instagram

Psyfo and his bae, Aamirah, are living their best lives in Bali.

The couple are dishing up all kids of levels as they post loved-up snaps of their vaycay together.

"I was playing golf, the most calming thing you can ever do and then you get that feeling, that anxiety, I knew it then something is wrong. April was not nice but now I know why he led me here.  I was forced to jump and even though I was scared of the landing I went...now I know," wrote Psyfo.

Check out their snaps.

Hallo Monday!!! 😋🏁⚓️🧜🏾‍♂️🧜🏾‍♀️📈🗯

A post shared by SIDWELL (@sidwell_n) on

