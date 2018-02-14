Kelly Khumalo’s sister‚ Zandi‚ who was present when the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was killed‚ has described the happiness and joy around the dinner table just minutes before men stormed into the Vosloorus‚ Ekurhuleni‚ home.

Speaking on Ukhozi FM on Wednesday afternoon‚ Zandi said that since Senzo’s death‚ she and her family had been in constant contact with the police and had given them every little detail of that fateful day.

“Even on Saturday‚ I was at the police station. I arrived at 3pm [and stayed] until 12 at night. We were giving all the information we have to the police. We are trying our best to help as much as we can so that they can get the people who did this‚” she said.