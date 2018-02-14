TshisaLIVE

Skolopad on Valentine's Day: A man booked me into a hotel & we had great sex

14 February 2018 - 11:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi and Jessica Levitt
Skolopad said she doesn't believe in love.
Skolopad said she doesn't believe in love.
Image: Instagram

It may be Valentine's Day but Skolopad has slammed any notion of romance saying that she doesn't believe in love.

She said she is scared to fall in love because of jealous partners and slammed the notion of dedicating one day to show love to a partner.

TshisaLIVE spoke to Skolopad about her ideas around Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day: commercial hype or romantic?

Love should be practiced every day and not only on Valentine's Day.

What is your worst Valentine’s ever?

When I don't get a present or if I'm broke.

What is the best thing someone has done for you on Valentines?

Someone booked me into a posh hotel room and we had a great time and great sex.

What does love mean to you?

Love doesn’t exist to me. I’m scared to be in love because women are killed by their  jealous partners

Most read

  1. Chicco Twala lambastes Fikile Mbalula - 'He thinks he is Madonna, he is useless' TshisaLIVE
  2. Haaibo! Investigation finds Omunye was 'stolen' - report TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside Chris Matshaba's cancer battles: He tried his best to hide his pain TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans tell AKA to move on from Bonang after another heartbreak post TshisaLIVE
  5. Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
The rain hits parched Cape Town
X