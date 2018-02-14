YFM’s Smash Afrika: I am not a coconut!

YFM DJ Smash Afrika has lit up Mzansi with what some of his admirers call "a voice from heaven", but the star says that despite his good English, he is not a coconut.

Smash's energy and way with words has seen some label him as a white guy in a black body. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Smash said nothing could be further from the truth.

"A lot of the time people think that I am a coconut. They think I only hang out with only white guys, that I am a boytjie. I am definitely not a coconut. I can go to the 'burbs and I can relate. I can go to the hood and relate. I am a chameleon."

He said that people also assume because of his energy that he can't be serious when, in fact, he was one "deep motherf*cker".

"I love reading politics and commentary. I question a lot and I am spiritually rooted. People might miss that because I am so in your face."

Smash shot to prominence as a drive time host on YFM and as co-host on popular TV music show Massive Music. But his rise to fame all started with a job as a waiter at Spur.

"It was 2006 or 2007. I was on a break before I went study and I was in Spur when these guys said that I should really try radio presenting because I had the voice for it. I didn't take it all that seriously at the time but when I started varsity I decided to try out for campus radio and eventually I ended up on YFM."

He said it was testament to the not giving up on a goal.

"I figured out my passion at a early age. I found my calling in that passion, and now I can demonstrate that. It may look easy but it takes passion and commitment. The best quote from Michael Jackson is true for any success: 'Only pay attention, listen, be easy to work with and do your best.'"