TshisaLIVE

YFM’s Smash Afrika: I am not a coconut!

14 February 2018 - 10:49 By Kyle Zeeman
Smash Afrika says he is down with the hood.
Smash Afrika says he is down with the hood.
Image: Via Smash Afrika Instagram

YFM DJ Smash Afrika has lit up Mzansi with what some of his admirers call "a voice from heaven", but the star says that despite his good English, he is not a coconut.

Smash's energy and way with words has seen some label him as a white guy in a black body. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Smash said nothing could be further from the truth.

"A lot of the time people think that I am a coconut. They think I only hang out with only white guys, that I am a boytjie. I am definitely not a coconut. I can go to the 'burbs and I can relate. I can go to the hood and relate. I am a chameleon."

He said that people also assume because of his energy that he can't be serious when, in fact, he was one "deep motherf*cker".

"I love reading politics and commentary. I question a lot and I am spiritually rooted. People might miss that because I am so in your face." 

Smash shot to prominence as a drive time host on YFM and as co-host on popular TV  music show Massive Music. But his rise to fame all started with a job as a waiter at Spur.

"It was 2006 or 2007. I was on a break before I went study and I was in Spur when these guys said that I should really try radio presenting because I had the voice for it. I didn't take it all that seriously at the time but when I started varsity I decided to try out for campus radio and eventually I ended up on YFM."

He said it was testament to the not giving up on a goal.

"I figured out my passion at a early age. I found my calling in that passion, and now I can demonstrate that. It may look easy but it takes passion and commitment. The best quote from Michael Jackson is true for any success: 'Only pay attention, listen, be easy to work with and do your best.'"

Ntsiki Mazwai: I don't believe Twitter is my heart and soul

Before Ntando Duma and Emtee dominated our Twitter timelines with their spicy clapbacks and rants, Ntsiki Mazwai was the queen of the platform, now ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Zodwa's bae is going all out for Valentine's Day

Zodwa Wabantu is dating a Ben 10 and he is going all out to make sure that she is treated right on Valentine's Day. The entertainer has said that her ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Moonchild on stardom, sex and having a stalker

Midnight Starring hitmaker Moonchild Sanelly may have entered a new level of stardom with the success of the song but she's had security for a while ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

I hope his mother is a Gupta - Skeem Saam fans pray for a silver lining for Leshole

After a series of really bad events, Skeem Saam fans have stopped their planned "boycott" of the show in hope that one of their favourite characters, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Chicco Twala lambastes Fikile Mbalula - 'He thinks he is Madonna, he is useless' TshisaLIVE
  2. Haaibo! Investigation finds Omunye was 'stolen' - report TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside Chris Matshaba's cancer battles: He tried his best to hide his pain TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans tell AKA to move on from Bonang after another heartbreak post TshisaLIVE
  5. Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
The rain hits parched Cape Town
X