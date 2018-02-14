Zodwa's bae is going all out for Valentine's Day

Zodwa Wabantu is dating a Ben 10 and he is going all out to make sure that she is treated right on Valentine's Day.

The entertainer has said that her man is not marriage material and they are just "having fun" but he is determined to impress her.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that he is taking her to Port Edward for a romantic getaway, even though she believes Valentine's Day is filled with commercial hype.

"It's very commercial. That's why we celebrate love every day."

Although she doesn't believe in the day, she said her worst Valentines has been when she was alone.

"I was alone and that wasn't great. But my man has spoilt me now with a getaway and lots of activities like swimming and horse riding."

She said love equals peace and unity but did admit that she is cautious of it.

"I’m more stupid. I let my guard feeling down. I follow him. I’m not bossy and always trying to be in control."