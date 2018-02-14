TshisaLIVE

Zola slams Joburg celebs & 'fame belt': Certain blacks think they are better

14 February 2018 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zola took aim at his haters.
Image: Via Zola's Instagram

Veteran musician, actor and TV host Zola has lambasted Joburg celebs and people residing from Braamfontein to Centurion, claiming many of them think they know everything and are better than the rest of the country.

Zola has spent over 17 years in the industry with his private life making headlines almost as often as his music. It seemed to many that he disappeared for a time but he told YFM's DJ Sabby that his brand and fame never changed.

He slammed "bloggers" and people in Gauteng who he claimed had a lot to say about him but didn't know the real Zola.

"Nothing ever changed with the brand. It is just little puny people who are blogging in the corner, compared to the 95 percent of the population who know exactly who Zola is. I call it the fame belt. Everyone who thinks they are something is from Braamfontein to Centurion. They have a lot to say about other people."

He said that this group was formed after apartheid and was made up, in part, by black people who thought they were better than others.

"Eventually apartheid changed to classism. There are certain blacks who think they are better, but they are a planet so small they are not even discovered yet."

Having once been the centre of the South African entertainment industry, Zola said that the problem with the industry now was that too many celebs were more worried about their social media and not the people who follow them.

"It is becoming a social media celebrity and not being in touch with the real people. So much so, I think that so many celebrities in Gauteng, if I take them to Mpendle, people won't recognise them. They are Gauteng celebs. You need to spread yourself out and let the whole country know (who you are) and that means a lot of hugs and handshakes and being there for the so called low."

The star doesn't want to fall into that trap and recently announced that he was giving away three bursaries in the construction industry.

