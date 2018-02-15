IN MEMES: Uyang'thanda Na's Kagiso 'can’t afford' Lerato’s life
In perhaps one of the most surprising and confusing episodes of popular dating show Uyang'thanda Na yet, slay queen wannabe Lerato turned down Kagiso because she believed he could not afford to give her the lifestyle she craved.
Lerato was on the hunt for a blesser and made it pretty clear that she was all about that high-life. From drinking champagne to parading her weave collection, she was doing the most to attract a wealthy older man.
Unfortunately she got more than she had bargained for when Kagiso brought her onto the show to confess his love for her.
"I don't do small guys... boys like you. I was expecting a blesser," she told Kagiso.
Welcome to SA.#ZumaSpeaks #uyangithandana pic.twitter.com/dncQ5fHbvu— Africa my home (@chesterlenonyan) February 14, 2018
Kagiso was devastated but his shock was nothing like what fans at home were feeling.
They took to social media to share their surprise at Lerato's preference and shade her suggestions that Kagiso couldn't afford her lifestyle.
Kagiso has just put in an application ya heartbreak! #UyangithandaNa pic.twitter.com/lAJFY2UaCJ— Dino (@Renald_WaHao) February 14, 2018
She expected Cyril Ramaphosa basically #uyangithandana— Sanele Buthelezi (@Thandolwanele) February 14, 2018
U can't afford my lifestyle 😔😔😖 #uyangithandana pic.twitter.com/cv5DH0Gm57— smokolo (@realsmokolo) February 14, 2018
Finally ......our girl who dates Billionaires is on TV #UyangithandaNa pic.twitter.com/AGMOFfeeN9— Mic_Mo'N 💋✌🏽 (@Ntebo_Mo) February 14, 2018
U can't afford my lifestyle says a unemployed women🙃#UyangithandaNa pic.twitter.com/qo2l9kPV4u— Naobian_Queen (@Naobian_Queen) February 14, 2018
These hands have been digging for gold, like deep in the mines— MEGA Tsibipian (@Im_Honourable) February 14, 2018
But she’s wants a blesser, girl staarp 😂😂😂#uyangithandana pic.twitter.com/2kuLa7Hg0T
Who’s suppose to main ones lifestyle kanti .... some girls though 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tJjcqQRJ25— Taproot Soul (@TaprootSoul) February 14, 2018
#UyangithandaNa so this is how PTA slays queens work pic.twitter.com/GvEbRQbqX9— SkatanaSaVaal🇿🇦 (@kele_Tebza) February 14, 2018
But what is TV without a twist?
Kagiso managed to convince her to give him a try by smooching his way into her heart.
What happened here?🙄🤔😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/CFq71Xf7Xh— Lebo... (@Lebo_070) February 14, 2018
#uyangithandana— Tshepie_raley (@tshepieraleyy) February 14, 2018
😂😂😂😂Kagiso kissed the billionaire seeking tendencies out of ugirl pic.twitter.com/9Cj4zjgU6x
Mamelang.........Ke shule ......Ke fedile.....— Mic_Mo'N 💋✌🏽 (@Ntebo_Mo) February 14, 2018
When she asked Kagiso to Kiss her more .....
I am on the floooooor #UyangithandaNa pic.twitter.com/cd7Ax48WMI
After one kiss and then kumnandi,no more billionaires #UyangithandaNa😂💔 pic.twitter.com/RuGQ6ibwsS— Ghetto Princess🍭👑 (@TracyMokgopo) February 14, 2018
Moghel was this close to undressing uKagiso🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️dat kiss😂😂😂😂#uyangithandana pic.twitter.com/06980BvHwD— 💥PaLee💥 (@PulsePaLee) February 14, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE