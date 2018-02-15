Kelly Khumalo blocks your hate from her timeline

Hating on Kelly Khumalo has become almost a daily habit for many of her trolls. And although she has said time and again that she only focusses on the good stuff, you can't really miss your timeline being dominated by comments.

So she's taken action.

Kelly has removed the comment option on her Instagram account, cancelling out the chance for haters to have their say.

"She was over it. Especially after all the stuff with Senzo and Chicco again making headlines. It's tiring. To have that in your face all the time... it's just not fair. It does no good," one insider close to Kelly told us.

Senzo Meyiwa was murdered at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus and no arrests have been made. His father, Sam, has said someone who was in the house shot him and doesn't buy the robbery story.

Whenever his death comes up, Kelly is subjected to massive amounts of trolling.

But, well, game over.