TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam's Skhumbuzo Mbatha changes radio homes

15 February 2018 - 11:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Skhumbuzo Mbatha moved to Capricorn FM.
Skhumbuzo Mbatha moved to Capricorn FM.
Image: Supplied

Actor and radio personality Skhumbuzo Mbatha, known for his popular character Meneer Manaka on Skeem Saam, has left Thobela FM to return to Capricorn FM.

Skhumbuzo started his radio career at Capricorn when the station was still known as Radio 1512, but later left to join Thobela FM.

The star has been juggling acting with his radio show on Thobela for several years, but will leave the station later this month to rejoin Capricorn FM from March 1.

The star told Daily Sun that he left the station to pursue other ventures and when asked about his departure on social media, told fans "what matters now is that I am back and happy!"

In a statement, Capricorn FM station manager Rofhiwa “Tholi B” Bologo said they were excited to have Skhumbuzo return "home".

"We are so pleased to have on board a broadcaster who understands the roots of the station and has massive faith in the direction the brand is moving in. We are delighted and cannot wait to have listeners interact with him both on and off the air.”

Twitter has a field day with enca 'Zuma is a motherf*****' clip

Shortly after President Jacob Zuma announced his resignation as president of South Africa in a televised statement on Wednesday night, eNCA reporter ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Emotional Inxeba message from Nakhane Touré will leave you shook

Nakhane Touré broke his silence on the ruling from the Film and Publication's Appeal Tribunal that Inxeba (The Wound) be reclassified from 16 LS to ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Inxeba gets same classification as hardcore porn, pulled from movie houses

The Film and Publications Board Appeal Tribunal has confirmed that it has overturned the 16 LS rating given to Inxeba (The Wound), replacing it with ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fans tell AKA to move on from Bonang after another heartbreak post TshisaLIVE
  2. Chicco Twala lambastes Fikile Mbalula - 'He thinks he is Madonna, he is useless' TshisaLIVE
  3. Haaibo! Investigation finds Omunye was 'stolen' - report TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau on heartbreak: It's really tough TshisaLIVE
  5. I hope his mother is a Gupta - Skeem Saam fans pray for a silver lining for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
Zuma is gone! But we’ll miss his charisma
X