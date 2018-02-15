Twitter has a field day with enca 'Zuma is a motherf*****' clip
Shortly after President Jacob Zuma announced his resignation as president of South Africa in a televised statement on Wednesday night, eNCA reporter Nickolaus Bauer took to the streets of Braamfontein to get reaction from locals on the decision.
Things didn't go as planned.
One woman, who was in a car, referred to Zuma as a 'motherf*****' while another man said 'f**k him.'
Even Bauer battled to maintain his composure at the end of the clip.
You're in Braam....On a Wednesday evening...On Valemtimes...— BonBon (@BontleModiselle) February 14, 2018
What did you expect? 😂😂😂 #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/Qzkwh1tfKT
And then Twitter came in.
ENCA reporter interviewing people outside Kitcheners.— Sarafina (@Pooleng) February 14, 2018
Reporter: “what do you think of President Zuma resigning?”
Drunk youth:“ he’s a motherfucker, he must go”
Next drunk youth: “fuck him”
This country 😂
Shout out to the drunk as girl they interviewed on @eNCA who called #Zuma a motherfucker on live 📺. 😂😂😂😂— THOTTIE (@datkidisd0pe) February 14, 2018
Did anyone just see that (drunk) lady outside Kitcheners they interviewed on eNCA who called Zuma a motherfucker? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Wombat (@lj__ude) February 14, 2018
The famous lady that said Zuma is a motherfucker 😂😂😂😂@tk_dhlamiini #ZumaResigns— Tcee 🔺 (@tcee_t) February 15, 2018
Braam people just said “fuck Zuma” “he’s a motherfucker” on TV @eNCA I’m in tears 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Porfirio Rubirosa (@Sabelo_Masiza) February 14, 2018
Jacob Zuma resigned as the president of South Africa on Wednesday evening. South Africans took to social media to share their views.
