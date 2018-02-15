TshisaLIVE

Twitter has a field day with enca 'Zuma is a motherf*****' clip

15 February 2018 - 08:10 By Jessica Levitt
Nickolaus Bauer battled to keep a straight face after the comments.
Shortly after President Jacob Zuma announced his resignation as president of South Africa in a televised statement on Wednesday night, eNCA reporter Nickolaus Bauer took to the streets of Braamfontein to get reaction from locals on the decision.

Things didn't go as planned.

One woman, who was in a car, referred to Zuma as a 'motherf*****' while another man said 'f**k him.'

Even Bauer battled to maintain his composure at the end of the clip.

And then Twitter came in.

Jacob Zuma resigned as the president of South Africa on Wednesday evening. South Africans took to social media to share their views.

