REVIEW: You will give The Illusionists a standing ovation
Do you believe in magic? If your answer is no, then you're likely to change your mind after you watch The Illusionists in action.
Eight talented men and women form part of The Illusionsists: A jaw dropping show which is currently running in Johannesburg.
I went in skeptical. When they "cut" a woman in half, I knew that she was either a contortionist who could quickly bend her body to miss the knife or it was a specially made table that hid her legs in some way or another.
But as the show went on and I kept murmuring under my breath, convinced that I knew how the trick had occurred, I was still impressed.
Slight of hand, trickery or an illusion - the performances were perfectly magical.
The show, which lasts over two hours, is filled with impressive acts. A mentalist, who had audience members pick other audience members so his ability wasn't doubted, would know where guests went to high school and their favourite song. The Escapologist, Krendl, managed to unchain himself in a glass container filled with water. More than that, he was submerged, upside down, for over two minutes.
Den Den, The Manipulator, probably gave one of the most ethereal performances, making birds out of cards and showing off his excellent hand skills.
Probably the cutest moment was when children from the audience were called onto stage and asked to help with a trick. Kids are unpredictable and made for many laughs, but it was the speech from one of The Illusionists that got some a bit teary.
"Do you believe in magic? You should. Because it allows you to dream and know that you can be anything you cant to be."
Two extra shows have been added to Montecasino's Teatro due to popular demand. The show is on now until March 11.
