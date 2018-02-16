REVIEW: You will give The Illusionists a standing ovation

Do you believe in magic? If your answer is no, then you're likely to change your mind after you watch The Illusionists in action.

Eight talented men and women form part of The Illusionsists: A jaw dropping show which is currently running in Johannesburg.

I went in skeptical. When they "cut" a woman in half, I knew that she was either a contortionist who could quickly bend her body to miss the knife or it was a specially made table that hid her legs in some way or another.

But as the show went on and I kept murmuring under my breath, convinced that I knew how the trick had occurred, I was still impressed.

Slight of hand, trickery or an illusion - the performances were perfectly magical.