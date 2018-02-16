TshisaLIVE

Skolopad does not charge R20k for sex

16 February 2018 - 11:09 By Jessica Levitt and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Skolopad says she misunderstood the question and does not charge for sex.
Image: Via Skolopad Instagram

Skolopad has moved to clear the air after she mistakenly insinuated that she charges R20k for sex.

She was responding to comments on her Twitter page after she posted an article by TshisaLIVE on her Valentine's Day plans.

One user asked her how much she charged for a night and she replied "R20k."

This led to many assuming that she was referring to sex, but she has told TshisaLIVE she misunderstood the question and thought the person was asking how much she charges for an appearance.

"I thought they were asking me for a booking fee not for sex. I wasn't aware of the sex part," she told us.

