Thirsty? Here's a snack from Nadia Nakai
16 February 2018 - 07:28
Nadia Nakai may have simmered things down when it comes to flaunting her booty, but she clearly realised South Africa was thirsty and decided to dish up an option.
Over 16,000 likes later, Nadia knows she's got the goods with this one snap.
Zexit and drought move aside, let Nadia make it better.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE