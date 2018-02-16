TshisaLIVE

Thirsty? Here's a snack from Nadia Nakai

16 February 2018 - 07:28 By Jessica Levitt
Nadia Nakai brings the heat.
Image: Instagram

Nadia Nakai may have simmered things down when it comes to flaunting her booty, but she clearly realised South Africa was thirsty and decided to dish up an option.

Over 16,000 likes later, Nadia knows she's got the goods with this one snap.

Zexit and drought move aside, let Nadia make it better.

Having the best time! Thank you @aloe_lane_diaries for our Spa treatment! 😍

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Naaaa Meean!!!!! Link in bio!!!!!

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

