Uthando Nes'thembu's MaYeni u- turns on divorce decision
A week after polygamist businessman Musa Mseleku confirmed to TshisaLIVE that his second wife MaYeni asked for a divorce, she has now u-turned on her decision claiming it was just a joke.
Musa revealed late last week that MaYeni was not happy with their polygamous relationship and wanted out. But on their hit reality show on Thursday, MaYeni backtracked on her decision and played it off as a joke.
Fans were relieved to hear the good news and took to social media to express their happiness through memes and messages.
Musa had said the show was not scripted but after MaYeni's about-turn, fans were not convinced.
MaYeni had me for a second with that straight face after dropping that divorce bomb. #UthandoNesithembu— Hlubikazi (@AngelaNtukantu) February 15, 2018
Oh my word... MaYeni almost had us there with the whole divorce thing😏 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/VkVoVnOUqv— Another FEBulous👶 (@Thando_E) February 15, 2018
Mayeni may you never find inner peace for making us wait for the whole week for a joke that is as dry as CapeTown. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/Cyv9A4Dps3— BuhleBeSatafrika (@Swesh__) February 15, 2018
thought Mayeni was really asking for a divorce kante she was just kidding? nxa waited the whole week to watch... https://t.co/nP0WG4Iipn— Mj (@mj_lebetsa) February 15, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu MaYeni that was not funny at aaaaalll at all!!! pic.twitter.com/COQIgxmcx4— Patricia TL Williams (@patricia_tl) February 15, 2018
Now this joke make me think this who show is scripted. Bored 😑#Uthandonesthembu— Zandile Sikhakhane (@Zandile_mboma) February 15, 2018
What a dry joke maYeni #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/9Hv5HmjWGQ— zonke (@ZoeNkomo) February 15, 2018
They over do scripting on these reality shows yazi, everything is so fake for the camera... I think we need a scandalous reality show. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/5qGgEucdOu— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) February 15, 2018
The news means that MaYeni will join the family in preparations for their wedding ceremonies. Musa and his four wives are legally married but revealed last month that they had not yet had any wedding ceremonies.
He revealed on Thursday's episode that the cost of the weddings would come to around R3-4-million, or around R1-million each.
4 flippen million??? I'd take that and agree to refuse any future marriage proposal #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/kwWZYzGtr4— Ndlunkulu (@RealMissSpice) February 15, 2018
So each wedding is gonna cost about a million rand? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/rd6pp92Nci— Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) February 15, 2018
The weddings are gonna cost 3-4 million rands. Are they gonna give people the wine Jesus made at the wedding in Cana? Halala! #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/hvhQHTuTs0— God's chosen🌼💫 (@Ketso28) February 15, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu I can never afford to get married😂😂😂😂 R 1 million rand? Ayikho le nkukhu. pic.twitter.com/QXjO1VUmqz— Gee Ntuli (@GeeNtuli) February 15, 2018
4 million 4 wife's #uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/RTKzjfu2RM— Bhuda (@nkosi_mbatha) February 15, 2018
