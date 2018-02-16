Uthando Nes'thembu's MaYeni u- turns on divorce decision

A week after polygamist businessman Musa Mseleku confirmed to TshisaLIVE that his second wife MaYeni asked for a divorce, she has now u-turned on her decision claiming it was just a joke.

Musa revealed late last week that MaYeni was not happy with their polygamous relationship and wanted out. But on their hit reality show on Thursday, MaYeni backtracked on her decision and played it off as a joke.

Fans were relieved to hear the good news and took to social media to express their happiness through memes and messages.

Musa had said the show was not scripted but after MaYeni's about-turn, fans were not convinced.