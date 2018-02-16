TshisaLIVE

Uthando Nes'thembu's MaYeni u- turns on divorce decision

16 February 2018 - 09:39 By Kyle Zeeman
MaYeni of Uthando Nes'thembu joked about wanting a divorce.
MaYeni of Uthando Nes'thembu joked about wanting a divorce.

A week after polygamist businessman Musa Mseleku confirmed to TshisaLIVE that his second wife MaYeni asked for a divorce, she has now u-turned on her decision claiming it was just a joke.

Musa revealed late last week that MaYeni was not happy with their polygamous relationship and wanted out. But on their hit reality show on Thursday, MaYeni backtracked on her decision and played it off as a joke. 

Fans were relieved to hear the good news and took to social media to express their happiness through memes and messages.

Musa had said the show was not scripted but after MaYeni's about-turn, fans were not convinced.

The news means that MaYeni will join the family in preparations for their wedding ceremonies. Musa and his four wives are legally married but revealed last month that they had not yet had any wedding ceremonies.

He revealed on Thursday's episode that the cost of the weddings would come to around R3-4-million, or around R1-million each.

