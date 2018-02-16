Would you let your wife sleep with your bro? Fans left shook by Sofa Silahlane premiere

Mzansi may soon have a favourite new reality show after Sofa Silahlane premiered on Moja Love this week, leaving many shook.

New TV channel Moja Love was launched on Wednesday and broadcasts several shows that deal with love and relationships. Alongside a show about papgeld and talk show Show Me Love, Sofa Silahlane has cemented itself as one of the early favourites on the channel.

Investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika hosts the weekly show about complex love triangles.

In the first episode, which aired on Thursday, viewers met Jeffrey Mkhonto, a 39-year-old man from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga. Jeffrey had his manhood cut off and sold for muti in an attack in 1995.

Disheartened at his inability to have children, Jeffrey entered into an agreement to let his partner sleep with his brother so that they could have children together. The children would then be raised as Jeffrey's.