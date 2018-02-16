TshisaLIVE

Would you let your wife sleep with your bro? Fans left shook by Sofa Silahlane premiere

16 February 2018 - 12:04 By Kyle Zeeman
Jeffrey has his penis mutilated and later entered into a complicated love agreement.
Mzansi may soon have a favourite new reality show after Sofa Silahlane premiered on Moja Love this week, leaving many shook.

New TV channel Moja Love was launched on Wednesday and broadcasts several shows that deal with love and relationships. Alongside a show about papgeld and talk show Show Me LoveSofa Silahlane has cemented itself as one of the early favourites on the channel.

Investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika hosts the weekly show about complex love triangles. 

In the first episode, which aired on Thursday, viewers met Jeffrey Mkhonto, a 39-year-old man from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga. Jeffrey had his manhood cut off and sold for muti in an attack in 1995.

Disheartened at his inability to have children, Jeffrey entered into an agreement to let his partner sleep with his brother so that they could have children together. The children would then be raised as Jeffrey's.

The episode lit up social media, with fans flooding onto the sites to share their thoughts on the drama unfolding on screen.

The show looks like it will get more intense as the weeks go by, with an upcoming episode featuring a male stripper who lives with his baby mama and his girlfriend. 

