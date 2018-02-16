Would you let your wife sleep with your bro? Fans left shook by Sofa Silahlane premiere
Mzansi may soon have a favourite new reality show after Sofa Silahlane premiered on Moja Love this week, leaving many shook.
New TV channel Moja Love was launched on Wednesday and broadcasts several shows that deal with love and relationships. Alongside a show about papgeld and talk show Show Me Love, Sofa Silahlane has cemented itself as one of the early favourites on the channel.
Investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika hosts the weekly show about complex love triangles.
In the first episode, which aired on Thursday, viewers met Jeffrey Mkhonto, a 39-year-old man from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga. Jeffrey had his manhood cut off and sold for muti in an attack in 1995.
Disheartened at his inability to have children, Jeffrey entered into an agreement to let his partner sleep with his brother so that they could have children together. The children would then be raised as Jeffrey's.
On Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 21:30 my tv show #SofaSlahlane is making its debut on Moja Love Channel 157 ~ make a date with me pic.twitter.com/xa4CPMXA5F— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) February 11, 2018
The episode lit up social media, with fans flooding onto the sites to share their thoughts on the drama unfolding on screen.
This arrangement is complicated, but we can't ignore the happiness of Jeffery #SofaSilahlane— Duduzane Gupta. (@TheRealMimi76) February 15, 2018
Ha ona love ya nix moo, Ke hosa fela.. #SofaSilahlane pic.twitter.com/Rj7Rdd8KtA— 🖤🌻 (@Pr33tyD33p) February 15, 2018
#Sofaslahlane @IamMzilikazi Bhawuza (Good) was like 🤔 Victoria let me go first. pic.twitter.com/W6JEg4p2Jw— Mystic-man L Malatji (@LMalatji1) February 15, 2018
#Sofasilahlane is so sad. I don't think I can carry on watching 😩😐— ♔uLindos™♔ (@LindaSentso) February 15, 2018
#sofasilahlane love vs grant money... #MojaLoveTV #Channel157, the brother and brother's wife are scamming the poor guy cause he is "dickless". pic.twitter.com/lcumpBZk5y— Ntshuxeko Vukeya (@drue0204) February 15, 2018
#sofasilahlane whose wife is dolly pic.twitter.com/shIpGnSp7R— Farm girl 🎀 (@thenjimgazi) February 15, 2018
@IamMzilikazi @MojaLoveTv #MojaloveTV #SofaSilahlane... pic.twitter.com/rgzBl2zViE— Stanley (@xolokuhle) February 14, 2018
The show looks like it will get more intense as the weeks go by, with an upcoming episode featuring a male stripper who lives with his baby mama and his girlfriend.
#MojaLoveTv@IamMzilikazi hosts #sofaslahlane on @MojaLoveTv channel 157 every Thursdays at 17:00— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 13, 2018
It looks at taboo issues coupled with funny and serious aspects.
Take time and watch.
1st show talks focuses on a male stripper 🔥🔥
Here's the promo ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VaM1LhwjEg
