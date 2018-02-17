HHP and Jub Jub team up to dominate the music charts

In a dream collaboration that will have many South African music fans drooling: HHP has teamed up with Jub Jub for a track on the rehabilitated rapper's upcoming album.

It has been over a year since Jub Jub was released on parole and released his first single since being behind bars. And ever since he was released he has been working on new music.

The musician has been taking his time, working with a number of artists for his upcoming album.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, an excited HHP confirmed that Jub Jub was one of the artists featured on the upcoming album.

"Jub Jub asked me to come over and sprinkle some fairy dust on his album. I went over and it was great."