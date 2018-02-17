TshisaLIVE

HHP and Jub Jub team up to dominate the music charts

17 February 2018 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
HHP and Jub Jub have been cooking in the studio.
HHP and Jub Jub have been cooking in the studio.
Image: Via HHP's Instagram

In a dream collaboration that will have many South African music fans drooling: HHP has teamed up with Jub Jub for a track on the rehabilitated rapper's upcoming album.

It has been over a year since Jub Jub was released on parole and released his first single since being behind bars. And ever since he was released he has been working on new music.

The musician has been taking his time, working with a number of artists for his upcoming album.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, an excited HHP confirmed that Jub Jub was one of the artists featured on the upcoming album.

"Jub Jub asked me to come over and sprinkle some fairy dust on his album. I went over and it was great."

🤫

A post shared by JabbaMan (@jabbaman_1) on

He said the pair were good friends and he was excited at the opportunity to work with him on a track.

"He has been a friend of mine for a long time. Putting everything else aside, I thought it was a great time to just come in and kind of share some ideas. It was such a great experience and it just flowed. It is an awesome song for his project and I can't wait for people to hear it."

Speaking to Zkhiphani late last year, Jub Jub promised a multi-textured and deep album.

"There are good tracks there, happy tracks as well. There are love tracks there too. It's a very nice album. It will give you a round off of what Jub Jub is about, what he has been through and where he is going."

Skeem Saam's Leshole: People think they own me

Actor Thabo Mkhabela has lit up Mzansi with his role as Leshole Mabitsela on popular soapie Skeem Saam, with the star believing that he will forever ...
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Nollywood comedy debut: We need to laugh more

As one of the most recognised and celebrated icons in South Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka can afford to pick and choose her projects, so when she was ...
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

HHP: Music helped me fight my demons

As rapper HHP released his first single in two years this week, the hip-hop music legend has opened up about the musical and emotional journey he had ...
TshisaLIVE
17 days ago

HHP: Growing up as a chubby kid was always weird

Rapper HHP has revealed how he was teased as kid because he has always been 'chubby'.
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

HHP’s attempts to help artists backfires: They stole my f*ckin hard drive

In his quest to find himself again HHP decided to open his studio to young artists to give them a chance to shine, only for his hard drive to be ...
TshisaLIVE
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter has a field day with eNCA 'Zuma is a motherf*****' clip TshisaLIVE
  3. Kelly Khumalo's sister speaks about what happened the day Senzo Meyiwa died TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans question AKA on Zuma stance TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Uyang'thanda Na's Kagiso 'can’t afford' Lerato’s life TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X