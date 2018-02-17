HHP and Jub Jub team up to dominate the music charts
In a dream collaboration that will have many South African music fans drooling: HHP has teamed up with Jub Jub for a track on the rehabilitated rapper's upcoming album.
It has been over a year since Jub Jub was released on parole and released his first single since being behind bars. And ever since he was released he has been working on new music.
The musician has been taking his time, working with a number of artists for his upcoming album.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, an excited HHP confirmed that Jub Jub was one of the artists featured on the upcoming album.
"Jub Jub asked me to come over and sprinkle some fairy dust on his album. I went over and it was great."
He said the pair were good friends and he was excited at the opportunity to work with him on a track.
"He has been a friend of mine for a long time. Putting everything else aside, I thought it was a great time to just come in and kind of share some ideas. It was such a great experience and it just flowed. It is an awesome song for his project and I can't wait for people to hear it."
Speaking to Zkhiphani late last year, Jub Jub promised a multi-textured and deep album.
"There are good tracks there, happy tracks as well. There are love tracks there too. It's a very nice album. It will give you a round off of what Jub Jub is about, what he has been through and where he is going."
