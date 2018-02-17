TshisaLIVE

Oleta Adams on why she keeps returning to SA: The warmth stays with you

17 February 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
US jazz and gospel musician will be in SA in April.
US jazz and gospel musician will be in SA in April.
Image: Via Oleta Adams/Instagram

International jazz and gospel artist Oleta Adams will be in South Africa in April and in addition to hoping she will see Sibongile Khumalo again, she's revealed that she's looking forward to the warmth locals gives off.

"What I’ve heard is what I’ve found to be true from the four or five times I’ve visited. The kindness and warmth of the people of South Africa is so compelling that it stays with you long after you’ve left the country."

The singer also gushed over South African jazz legend Sibongile Khumalo.

"Sibongile Khumalo has such a pure, fluid, gorgeous voice.  I had the pleasure of meeting her on one of my trips to SA and I love anything that she sings."  

Oleta said despite the bad things she's heard about Mzansi, she would always return.

"It’s the reason I keep coming back.  I will not mention the atrocities that I’ve heard about in SA. There’s good and bad in every country. And whatever our failings as human beings, it just means we’ll all have to work tirelessly to make a change for the better."

Oleta, who explained that music is a vehicle through which she expressed her joy and pain, contentment and longing, triumph and feelings of insecurity.  She said her music speaks not only for her but for all the people who’ve experienced similar feelings. 

She has released  hits such as Walk with Me, Life Keeps Moving On and Will You Still Love Me.

The international jazz icon said her love and partnership with her husband in everything keeps her passion for music burning.  

"I’m so fortunate to work with some very talented musicians, one of whom is my husband. When we come together to make music, it is not ‘work'. It’s a party and a fellowship, especially when the audience gets involved."

Oleta also shared some insights into who she is:

My purpose in life is to LIVE and to LOVE.

My heart beats faster when I discover something new.

I hope South Africans will feel the love and respect that I have for them.

I believe in the power of prayer and meditation.

Nobody knows that I am constantly being taught by them.

In five years I… I have no idea. I can only live for today.

I am constantly searching for new ways to inspire others through my music.

There is a life beyond dancing/singing because when one can no longer dance, one can teach.

If I had a million rand I would be prudent about how I’d use it.

If I had one wish I’d wish that all human beings would desire the best for each other.

What I know now is that I’m stronger and more capable than I thought.

Oleta Adams will be in Newcastle KZN on April 21 for a special performance at Newcastle International Jazz and Heritage Experience.

She will share the stage with local artists including Ringo Madlingozi, Zonke, Cameron Ward, Sjava, Brian Thusi and Themba Mkhize.

Skeem Saam's Leshole: People think they own me

Actor Thabo Mkhabela has lit up Mzansi with his role as Leshole Mabitsela on popular soapie Skeem Saam, with the star believing that he will forever ...
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Nollywood comedy debut: We need to laugh more

As one of the most recognised and celebrated icons in South Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka can afford to pick and choose her projects, so when she was ...
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

Our top 3 touching moments from Zinhle’s reality show

Last night marked the last episode of the debut season of DJ Zinhle's reality show and the DJ and her fans seemed emotional as they reflected on the ...
TshisaLIVE
9 days ago

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane welcome baby Khumo

The Mabalane's have welcomed their second born bundle of joy and they have named him Khumo. Kabelo and Gail Mabalane, who already have two-year-old ...
TshisaLIVE
9 days ago

Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza: My mentors made me the great artist I've become

The man behind Isibaya's Fezile is a mystery to many and actor Andile Mxakaza has told TshisaLIVE that its a result of a conscious decision he took ...
TshisaLIVE
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter has a field day with eNCA 'Zuma is a motherf*****' clip TshisaLIVE
  3. Kelly Khumalo's sister speaks about what happened the day Senzo Meyiwa died TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans question AKA on Zuma stance TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Uyang'thanda Na's Kagiso 'can’t afford' Lerato’s life TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X