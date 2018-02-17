Oleta Adams on why she keeps returning to SA: The warmth stays with you

International jazz and gospel artist Oleta Adams will be in South Africa in April and in addition to hoping she will see Sibongile Khumalo again, she's revealed that she's looking forward to the warmth locals gives off.

"What I’ve heard is what I’ve found to be true from the four or five times I’ve visited. The kindness and warmth of the people of South Africa is so compelling that it stays with you long after you’ve left the country."

The singer also gushed over South African jazz legend Sibongile Khumalo.

"Sibongile Khumalo has such a pure, fluid, gorgeous voice. I had the pleasure of meeting her on one of my trips to SA and I love anything that she sings."

Oleta said despite the bad things she's heard about Mzansi, she would always return.

"It’s the reason I keep coming back. I will not mention the atrocities that I’ve heard about in SA. There’s good and bad in every country. And whatever our failings as human beings, it just means we’ll all have to work tirelessly to make a change for the better."

Oleta, who explained that music is a vehicle through which she expressed her joy and pain, contentment and longing, triumph and feelings of insecurity. She said her music speaks not only for her but for all the people who’ve experienced similar feelings.

She has released hits such as Walk with Me, Life Keeps Moving On and Will You Still Love Me.

The international jazz icon said her love and partnership with her husband in everything keeps her passion for music burning.

"I’m so fortunate to work with some very talented musicians, one of whom is my husband. When we come together to make music, it is not ‘work'. It’s a party and a fellowship, especially when the audience gets involved."

Oleta also shared some insights into who she is:

My purpose in life is to LIVE and to LOVE.

My heart beats faster when I discover something new.

I hope South Africans will feel the love and respect that I have for them.

I believe in the power of prayer and meditation.

Nobody knows that I am constantly being taught by them.

In five years I… I have no idea. I can only live for today.

I am constantly searching for new ways to inspire others through my music.

There is a life beyond dancing/singing because when one can no longer dance, one can teach.

If I had a million rand I would be prudent about how I’d use it.

If I had one wish I’d wish that all human beings would desire the best for each other.

What I know now is that I’m stronger and more capable than I thought.

Oleta Adams will be in Newcastle KZN on April 21 for a special performance at Newcastle International Jazz and Heritage Experience.

She will share the stage with local artists including Ringo Madlingozi, Zonke, Cameron Ward, Sjava, Brian Thusi and Themba Mkhize.