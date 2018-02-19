Andile Jali spoils Nonhle with R64k bag
19 February 2018 - 08:29
Soccer player Andile Jali has pulled out all the stops to spoil his missus Nonhle with a Dior bag valued at around R64,000.
Nonhle posted the picture of the bag on her Instagram account and said "One of a kind... Thank you for never ceasing to make my heart dance. I love you @andilejali_15."
According to Dior's website, the bag is a Dio(R)evolution flap bag with a slot handclasp and black calfskin.
It retails at $5,500 which is around R64,000.
Shew!
