Charles Maja: Cops had to intervene after people confused me for my character

Actors have often spoken out on how fans confuse them for their characters on TV, but in the case of Charles Maja, he had to get police to intervene.

The actor, who plays Big Boy on Skeem Saam, was at a mall when he was accosted by fans who were upset about how his character treats his son on the show.

Charles told Drum magazine that he was at a shopping centre near his house in Ga-Maja in Polokwane, when people chased him down an aisle.

"I ran into the store and the shop assistants phoned the police to escort me to my car."

His character is an alcoholic on the show and often gets flak for the way he treats his son, played by Thabo Mkhabela.