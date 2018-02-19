I love playing a villain, I am a villain at heart, says Rhythm City's Vega

Actor Mbasa Msongelo has broken his silence on his break from e.tv soapie Rhythm City, revealing that he hoped to enter negotiations soon for his character's return.

Mbasa, who played the role of Vega on the popular series, told TshisaLIVE that he had not been working on the set since his character was sentenced to prison for raping a woman.

"I usually play the role of nice guys but Vega was different. And to play a gangster is so different. It is challenging. I love playing a villain, I am a villain at heart. I really hope that he can return to the story somehow. I have been talking to producers about possibly returning but can't confirm anything yet."

Mbasa said he hoped a return would see him explore the rape storyline to educate people on what makes rapists do what they do.

"I honestly believe that no man is born a monster. There are always traumatic events that led up to these people doing what they do. I have studied it a little and I think it is important to explore that a little more and understand what makes them tick."

Mbasa currently plays the role of Landani on iKaya and said he was excited to take on a character trying to negotiate his sexuality.

"It is a heavy, but rewarding role. I research a lot to try and get into a space where I could do the character justice. I had a lot of help."