IN MEMES: DMF's Ramona loves food & throwing shade
Date My Family fans couldn't help but roll their eyes and vent their frustration online after bachelorette Ramona was chosen as the perfect partner, and threw more shade than a forest.
After going through several grueling sessions of questions with the friends and family of his potential dates, bachelor Venal decided that Ramona was the perfect one for him.
Unfortunately their date didn't go according to plan and had viewers cringing as the pair threw subliminal messages and shade at each other.
One of the funniest moments was when Ramona remarked on her love for food, only for Venal to respond with "I can imagine". Awks.
Ramona : I love food— Snazo Gulwa (@Snazo_Gulwa) February 18, 2018
Venal : I can imagine
Oops!!!! #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/3BGrHLinRP
Fans were in fits of laughter at the remark and soon flooded social media with hilarious memes and messages about the moment.
Ramona: If you want us to get along you must love food.— Lindani Mbebeza (@EraError) February 18, 2018
"I can imagine"#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/67XgwLLHf2
Ramona be like "I love food" ..he's like "I can imagine" *hides* ..#datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/e5t2We68Cx— Ntokozo Mhlongo (@NtkzMhlng) February 18, 2018
Ramona: "I love food"— Akhile Kwedini (@AkhileAfrika_ZA) February 18, 2018
Indian guy: "I can imagine" 😒😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Tw4CWj7guw
When Ramona says "I like food" I mean it's obvious 😁😁😁#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/hSFRR8VklV— Simphiwe Hadebe (@Cmzozo) February 18, 2018
Fans also dragged Ramona for being "rude" and claimed that she did not like Venal because of his looks.
By the time Ramona commented on how Venal should have his own house and was just a "kid" Twitter was over the shade and decided to give Ramona a taste of her own medicine.
He chose Ramona #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/U52i8vg57e— Princess Shuri (@nomie_fuze) February 18, 2018
That Ramona girl had the whole nation's self defense activated 😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/gsZwWr7wwM— Zee🌹❤ (@MajodinaZiyanda) February 18, 2018
Symptoms of being single— Ayand'amantungwa 🌍 (@AYANDAsays) February 18, 2018
Ramona's rudeness and hairstyle. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/C3oo3cldAX
So if your still staying at your parents’s house you shouldn’t date ? #DateMyFamily— 2pac's bae (@Molokolove) February 18, 2018
Ramona she like "Look at this kid talk about love" and she's only one year older than him!!! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/OGdiiE3EBg— Tswana Girl👑 (@Gelo01_) February 18, 2018
When Ramona (looking the way she does) asked if he is used to healthy food... Ohhhh the irony. 😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/hNxaVHqupD— Amazement (@Amaze_M) February 18, 2018
Ramona wants someone tall dark and juicy, she does t know what we already know... Rajesh😂😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/S1hXe8BSLa— Bongani_Diego® (@BonganiD_Kaunda) February 18, 2018
Large Ramona will eat all food & booze in the restaurant and end up eating slim Venal #DateMyFamily #DMF pic.twitter.com/YYXpKnGVFA— #NativeOfBelaBela (@LennoxMaluleka) February 18, 2018
