IN MEMES: DMF's Ramona loves food & throwing shade

Date My Family fans couldn't help but roll their eyes and vent their frustration online after bachelorette Ramona was chosen as the perfect partner, and threw more shade than a forest.

After going through several grueling sessions of questions with the friends and family of his potential dates, bachelor Venal decided that Ramona was the perfect one for him.

Unfortunately their date didn't go according to plan and had viewers cringing as the pair threw subliminal messages and shade at each other.

One of the funniest moments was when Ramona remarked on her love for food, only for Venal to respond with "I can imagine". Awks.