IN MEMES: DMF's Ramona loves food & throwing shade

19 February 2018 - 09:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Venal chose Ramona as his date.
Venal chose Ramona as his date.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Date My Family fans couldn't help but roll their eyes and vent their frustration online after bachelorette Ramona was chosen as the perfect partner, and threw more shade than a forest.

After going through several grueling sessions of questions with the friends and family of his potential dates, bachelor Venal decided that Ramona was the perfect one for him.

Unfortunately their date didn't go according to plan and had viewers cringing as the pair threw subliminal messages and shade at each other.

One of the funniest moments was when Ramona remarked on her love for food, only for Venal to respond with "I can imagine". Awks. 

Fans were in fits of laughter at the remark and soon flooded social media with hilarious memes and messages about the moment.

Fans also dragged Ramona for being "rude" and claimed that she did not like Venal because of his looks.

By the time Ramona commented on how Venal should have his own house and was just a "kid" Twitter was over the shade and decided to give Ramona a taste of her own medicine. 

