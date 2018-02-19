TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Kwesta & his missus' Umbondo will have you in tears

19 February 2018 - 09:27 By Kyle Zeeman
Kwesta and Yolanda are one step closer to their dream traditional wedding.
Kwesta and Yolanda are one step closer to their dream traditional wedding.
Image: Via Yolanda's Instagram

Nearly a year after taking part in the cultural gift exchange ceremony called Umembeso, rapper Kwesta and his missus Yolanda threw another celebration, taking them one step closer to their traditional wedding.

An Umbondo ceremony was held for the couple in Katlehong over the weekend. The ceremony is held for the bride to give gifts of groceries to her in-laws to say thank you for the lobolo and Umembeso. It is often the last step before a couple gets traditionally married.

Surrounded by dozens of friends and family members, the couple performed the ceremony before enjoying a dinner with guests. It was beautiful enough to bring tears to your eyes. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after their Umembeso last year, Kwesta said that Yolanda was planning a grand affair for their wedding.

"It's her dream to have a grand wedding. So, she's in charge of it all. She's been working on the date and all the details. It's a day where I am going to be completely useless. She is going to tell me what to wear, where to stand and what to do. I am just going to be the bank," Kwesta said with a laugh.

17.02.18 uMbondo ka @yonessalvv & @kwestadakar 💍

A post shared by Y O L A N D A M V E L A S E (@yonessalvv) on

17.08.18 uMbondo ka @yonessalvv & @kwestadakar 💍

A post shared by Y O L A N D A M V E L A S E (@yonessalvv) on

Man Crush Forever 🖤

A post shared by Y O L A N D A M V E L A S E (@yonessalvv) on

