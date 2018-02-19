The Nadia Nakai make-up challenge goes viral

Twitter zoned in on how "unrecognisable" Nadia looked without her signature weaves and full face beat.

While some tweeps poked fun at the rapper, fans rallied around her, saying that she definitely wasn't "ugly" without make-up and just looked different.

The picture also gave birth to the viral #NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge trend that dominated social media for more than 48 hours.

Some savage tweeps dug into the archives to find 'no make-up' pictures of celebrities including Bonang Matheba, Khanyi Mbau and Lerato Kganyago to poke fun at them.

Other women joined in the challenge by sharing pictures of themselves with and without make-up in support of Nadia.