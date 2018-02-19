TshisaLIVE

The Nadia Nakai make-up challenge goes viral

19 February 2018 - 13:41 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nadia Nakai's 'no make-up' picture goes viral.
Nadia Nakai's 'no make-up' picture goes viral.

A picture of Nadia Nakai with no make-up has been blowing up social media ever since it was shared late last week. 

The snap of the rapper was taken at a guest lodge where Nadia and her bae, Bandile, were enjoying some quality time for Valentine's Day. 

Twitter zoned in on how "unrecognisable" Nadia looked without her signature weaves and full face beat. 

While some tweeps poked fun at the rapper, fans rallied around her, saying that she definitely wasn't "ugly" without make-up and just looked different. 

The picture also gave birth to the viral #NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge trend that dominated social media for more than 48 hours. 

Some savage tweeps dug into the archives to find 'no make-up' pictures of celebrities including Bonang Matheba, Khanyi Mbau and Lerato Kganyago to poke fun at them. 

Other women joined in the challenge by sharing  pictures of themselves with and without make-up in support of Nadia. 

