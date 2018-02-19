The Nadia Nakai make-up challenge goes viral
A picture of Nadia Nakai with no make-up has been blowing up social media ever since it was shared late last week.
The snap of the rapper was taken at a guest lodge where Nadia and her bae, Bandile, were enjoying some quality time for Valentine's Day.
Twitter zoned in on how "unrecognisable" Nadia looked without her signature weaves and full face beat.
While some tweeps poked fun at the rapper, fans rallied around her, saying that she definitely wasn't "ugly" without make-up and just looked different.
The picture also gave birth to the viral #NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge trend that dominated social media for more than 48 hours.
Some savage tweeps dug into the archives to find 'no make-up' pictures of celebrities including Bonang Matheba, Khanyi Mbau and Lerato Kganyago to poke fun at them.
Other women joined in the challenge by sharing pictures of themselves with and without make-up in support of Nadia.
Hi my baby girl @DJZinhle ur lips are dry AF need zambak#NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge pic.twitter.com/lr89PbDfl9— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) February 18, 2018
Foundation is about R300 +— Snowy💞 (@Tumsaso) February 18, 2018
Concealer R100+
Mascara R100+
Powder R150+
Eye liner R50+
Lipstick R60+ each
Basic drugstore products. An average woman's make up bag is R1000+.
So did some of u think women spend that much to look the same? 🤷🏽♀️#NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge
Vaseline vs make up😂😂😂#NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge pic.twitter.com/NTR8hHAPhG— Optimistic🐐 (@GMokwele) February 18, 2018
She takes the cup of— lethu (@lethu46000355) February 18, 2018
#NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge pic.twitter.com/LqAsqG7QIW
#NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge .......🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈not ready for negative comments but anyway 🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/3xowxYzlvo— Thabile Dlamini (@maDlamini0504) February 18, 2018
Mrs Jones #NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge pic.twitter.com/edSLpRsAYZ— Minister of smaller(nyana) skeletons (@ForensicExpertR) February 18, 2018
#NadiaNakaiMakeupChallenge 😩thought i should participate....hope Im not late😅 pic.twitter.com/zGXkCAQnCG— Mbali_M (@Goddess1431) February 18, 2018
#NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge Before and After. 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/UfVRWsg1UG— Cyntomentor Nkosi-Brown (@Cyntomentor1) February 18, 2018
Can't even draw a proper eyebrow but anyway... #NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge pic.twitter.com/Vt1EMMhILV— ยг_ђเﻮђภєรร_๔ค_ợยєєภ (@_zeigh_) February 18, 2018
