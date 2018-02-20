TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter left confused by Shaka's 'smash & grab' tendencies

20 February 2018 - 09:26 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor SK Khoza plays Shaka on The Queen.
Actor SK Khoza plays Shaka on The Queen.
The Queen viewers have been through the most with the character of Shaka and his unpredictable love life. However, his "player" behaviour left viewers confused on Monday night as they thought he may have found the one in Mmabatho.

Fans of the popular telenovela, have watched as Shaka fell in love with one "wrong" girl after the other.  Fans were left heartbroken when Shaka's wife was shot on the night of their wedding just when it seemed he had found his happily ever after. 

So when Shaka seemed to be moving on with Mmabatho, viewers were overjoyed for him. 

That was until Shaka decided to get involved with another mysterious woman. 

The memes came rolling in: 

