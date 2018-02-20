IN MEMES: Twitter left confused by Shaka's 'smash & grab' tendencies
The Queen viewers have been through the most with the character of Shaka and his unpredictable love life. However, his "player" behaviour left viewers confused on Monday night as they thought he may have found the one in Mmabatho.
Fans of the popular telenovela, have watched as Shaka fell in love with one "wrong" girl after the other. Fans were left heartbroken when Shaka's wife was shot on the night of their wedding just when it seemed he had found his happily ever after.
So when Shaka seemed to be moving on with Mmabatho, viewers were overjoyed for him.
That was until Shaka decided to get involved with another mysterious woman.
The memes came rolling in:
#TheQueenMzansi today's episode was just lit😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HABAtM3A6B— IG: REFILWE NGAMOLE♥ (@ReeFeelw) February 19, 2018
Shaka honestly does not deserve Mmabatho #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hzcA06wvai— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) February 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Kamogelo Mogale (@KamogeloMogal11) February 19, 2018
Vuyiswa's and Shaka's Jut game on tonights episode was real
Vuyiswa claims its not BK's Baby
Shaka says Mmabatho is de one but still smashing and grabbing pic.twitter.com/KUu5M9S6i4
#TheQueenMzansi— Cde Leps (@Mr_Leps) February 20, 2018
Mmabatho impact on Shaka 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/od3CuOqoLB
So Mmabatho can't smell the prinyakos from Shaka😕😕#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/jNIHuPwLZN— Boitshwarelo Mothibi (@boitshwarelogm) February 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi when shaka heard that Mmabatho she is down stairs pic.twitter.com/D0vTCvza2P— Khumbudzo mulaudzi (@Tygerdkay) February 19, 2018
Shaka didn't wash those flithy hands and lips. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VvqtQMiJ6x— Fakade_RSA🇿🇦 (@NjUhuruMapapu) February 19, 2018
Does Shaka realize that if he stood up he would've gotten dressed quicker?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/V7qTc8qxV6— Olebogeng (@_olebxgeng) February 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— MasondoLtd (@MasondoLtd) February 19, 2018
It's either Shaka forgot to remove the condom or he didn't use one. Yaz uzofa lomfana👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7kGbtlISMp
I can't believe Shaka just pulled out like that #TheQueenMzansi @SKcoza pic.twitter.com/RJy3fjcswB— KB Stad (@IamKBStad) February 19, 2018
One thing about #TheQueenMzansi neh...secrets always comes out😅😅😂 pic.twitter.com/wwmQABROF7— LushAnn T (@LushAnn_T) February 19, 2018
