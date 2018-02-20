Sandy Mokwena's 'pillar of the community' tombstone cost around R100k

A tombstone to represent Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's contribution to the community was unveiled shortly after his death late last month, with its creators claiming it cost around R100,000.

Sitting alongside elaborate tombstones like those of Joe Mafela and Gugu Zulu, Sandy Mokwena's tombstone cuts a simpler structure.

A large granite slab rises from the ground to meet a oval tombstone with the actor's face on it. The granite slab bears two massive initials and the oval stone is surrounded by three pillars holding up a banner bearing his surname. A sotho clan praise poem is also engraved on the stone.

When TshisaLIVE visited the site this week, there was a handmade letter from a small child on the stone. The letter was simple yet emotional: " To our special friend, Sandy Mokwena. Goodbye and good luck", it read with a set of crying faces.