WATCH: SABC newsreader slips up & calls Zuma - 'Jacob Ramaphosa'

20 February 2018 - 10:51 By Kyle Zeeman
A SABC newsreader referred to Zuma as Jacob Ramaphosa.
Image: Via Facebook

Just days after SABC newsreader Peter Ndoro made headlines for "killing off" President Cyril Ramaphosa, another presenter from the broadcaster has become an internet sensation for confusing Ramaphosa with Zuma on TV.

In a Venda news bulletin on Monday, the newsreader reported on Nkandla and referred to Zuma as Jacob Ramaphosa.

"After the resignation of President Jacob Ramaphosa, the residence of Nkandla were saddened," he said. 

Viewers rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the slip up through hilarious memes and messages.

Even DJ Cleo joined in the fun, creating a unique reaction video.

Meanwhile, the SABC have granted Peter Ndoro's request for leave after he mistakenly declared Cyril Ramaphosa dead instead of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a statement, the broadcaster said Peter was suffering from fatigue and had apologised for the slip up. They said the incident was embarrassing and could have repercussions.

"In as much as we acknowledge that this is a human error, we take this matter in a very serious light as it is not only embarrassing but could potentially affect those involved negatively."

There has been an outpouring of support for Peter after the incident.

