WATCH: SABC newsreader slips up & calls Zuma - 'Jacob Ramaphosa'
Just days after SABC newsreader Peter Ndoro made headlines for "killing off" President Cyril Ramaphosa, another presenter from the broadcaster has become an internet sensation for confusing Ramaphosa with Zuma on TV.
In a Venda news bulletin on Monday, the newsreader reported on Nkandla and referred to Zuma as Jacob Ramaphosa.
"After the resignation of President Jacob Ramaphosa, the residence of Nkandla were saddened," he said.
Viewers rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the slip up through hilarious memes and messages.
Even DJ Cleo joined in the fun, creating a unique reaction video.
Another one bites the dust pic.twitter.com/yJ1JjOK7Sx— www.djcleo.co.za (@djcleo1) February 19, 2018
Sabc must just take a break n close down for like 3months nyana atlist l...before this mispronounciations virus affects everyone at that tower🤔..😁😂 pic.twitter.com/P1rR7scyLf— dat_dOGGY🐕dude_' (@dogtona_i_am) February 19, 2018
What have these SABC male news presenters been drinking this is too much.— Mabushe Mohlala (@Mabushe_TI) February 19, 2018
Goba ba nwa morula le mofaya? pic.twitter.com/2z4bL0xpWt
Did he just say President Jacob Ramaphosa?? pic.twitter.com/AabR97elMs— BLACK RAP MESSIAH (@paulsipho) February 19, 2018
What's wrong with this SABC News reader. First it was Ndoro now its you Vhomsanda come on. Jacob what?? https://t.co/tFtiVuHMD4— Mandla Macondzo Ka M (@Mandla_Khalanga) February 20, 2018
Tjo bethuna bring back our Zuma this a falling apart @sabcnews under cr17 leadership pic.twitter.com/r5Q2nMfa8c— Sbonelo mthembu (@sbonelo_mvelase) February 19, 2018
Meanwhile, the SABC have granted Peter Ndoro's request for leave after he mistakenly declared Cyril Ramaphosa dead instead of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
In a statement, the broadcaster said Peter was suffering from fatigue and had apologised for the slip up. They said the incident was embarrassing and could have repercussions.
"In as much as we acknowledge that this is a human error, we take this matter in a very serious light as it is not only embarrassing but could potentially affect those involved negatively."
There has been an outpouring of support for Peter after the incident.
