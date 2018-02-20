WATCH: SABC newsreader slips up & calls Zuma - 'Jacob Ramaphosa'

Meanwhile, the SABC have granted Peter Ndoro's request for leave after he mistakenly declared Cyril Ramaphosa dead instead of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a statement, the broadcaster said Peter was suffering from fatigue and had apologised for the slip up. They said the incident was embarrassing and could have repercussions.

"In as much as we acknowledge that this is a human error, we take this matter in a very serious light as it is not only embarrassing but could potentially affect those involved negatively."

There has been an outpouring of support for Peter after the incident.