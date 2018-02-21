Emtee on buying his father a car: It's another dream come true

Emtee has been making major moves since the year began and there's no sign of slowing down the rapper who bought his father a brand new ride this week.

Taking to Instagram the rapper shared pictures of the sporty white Ford Ranger which retails from R200k.

Emtee said it was a present for his dad from him and his baby brother to show their appreciation to him.

The rapper described the moment as another dream come true.

Late last year the rapper also spoilt himself with a sleek Mercedes-Benz. He also welcomed his second son, Logan into the world earlier this month.

Here are some of the snaps: