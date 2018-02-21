I better not get pregnant or die before then - Zodwa to tour America

After receiving "countless" requests to go shake her booty in America, SA dancer Zodwa Wabantu is set to give the States an eye-full when she tours there in April.

The performer, who has danced in the UK previously, told TshisaLIVE that she is planning a US tour to give her foreign fans what they want.

"There has been such a great response from people in America to my dancing. A lot of them want me to go and visit them. I decided that it is time to give the people what they want."

Zodwa will perform across Texas and Washington D.C, with other areas to be confirmed, during the two-week tour.

She said she was excited to be heading to America but needed to make sure she was in the right form for it.

"It is a big deal for me so I can't be pregnant, break my leg or die before I go. I can't risk it. I need to be strong."

Zodwa said the tour was part of her plans to go global before she retires next year.

"I have always said that I will stop dancing when I retire but right now I am having fun and trying different things. The more people that know about Zodwa Wabantu overseas the better."