IN MEMES: Yimlo's cross-dresser confession leaves Twitter shook

21 February 2018 - 09:09 By Chrizelda Kekana
Dineo Ranaka is the host of reality show Yimlo.
Image: Via Instagram

Last night's episode of reality show Yimlo was one for the books, as viewers sat glued to their seats as a man confessed to leading a double life. 

In the reality show, which is hosted by Dineo Ranaka, Sbusiso asked the team to help him tell his family and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Mbali, that he was a "cross-dresser by night".

Sbusiso explained that he felt more comfortable in women's clothing and he did so in the evenings when he went out. Twitter couldn't believe that Sbusiso and Mbali dated for seven months without her realising he was a cross-dresser.

Tweeps joked about how Mbali's reaction to the news was mellow because she was low-key connecting the dots of where all her missing clothes were.

The memes came rolling in:

