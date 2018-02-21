IN MEMES: Yimlo's cross-dresser confession leaves Twitter shook
Last night's episode of reality show Yimlo was one for the books, as viewers sat glued to their seats as a man confessed to leading a double life.
In the reality show, which is hosted by Dineo Ranaka, Sbusiso asked the team to help him tell his family and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Mbali, that he was a "cross-dresser by night".
Sbusiso explained that he felt more comfortable in women's clothing and he did so in the evenings when he went out. Twitter couldn't believe that Sbusiso and Mbali dated for seven months without her realising he was a cross-dresser.
Tweeps joked about how Mbali's reaction to the news was mellow because she was low-key connecting the dots of where all her missing clothes were.
The memes came rolling in:
Mbali now thinking of her missing clothes #YimLo pic.twitter.com/BvCdTKJRnE— BOKAMOSO DLAMINI🇿🇦🇧🇼🇸🇿 (@Bookay1475) February 20, 2018
Mbali finally knows where her missing clothes are #yimlo pic.twitter.com/CEFJufzQ2z— L e m o n 🍋 (@NhlanhlaGardens) February 20, 2018
Mbali right now putting two & two together realizing where her missing clothes have been #yimlo pic.twitter.com/f5JfA1splt— Mdevah★ 🇿🇦 (@DavidTselana) February 20, 2018
This episode had me so emotional, God bless Mbali for her big heart and her understanding is on another level. #yimlo pic.twitter.com/9vm2XLQ4hP— M P H O. (@mpho_roman) February 20, 2018
#yimlo Yisi tabane lomfana, Mbali dump him God will sort u out with a good man. pic.twitter.com/8DvfQ67kti— Musa (@Musa91240057) February 20, 2018
#YimLo— BaoVo.JPG (@TandoMveezy) February 20, 2018
Sibusiso: “I feel more comfortable cross dressing.”
Mbali: pic.twitter.com/2yh11hzHsQ
I don’t trust these shows anymore! #yimlo pic.twitter.com/15lKS626xJ— Kgomotso (@iAmKayGee99) February 20, 2018
You’ve invested a lot into the relationship? What’s a lot Sus? You’re only 19#yimlo pic.twitter.com/HyI05hFunT— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) February 20, 2018
#YimLo.... Mbali has invested a lot in this relationship... Including the dresses and wigs Sbusiso wears 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HOzOWCEasR— The Precious One (@KaMageba_Fuze) February 20, 2018
This guy should not drag Mbali into his complicated life, young girl still has a life to explore without carrying all this haibo 😩 #yimlo pic.twitter.com/c49eRI6IKI— Motaung Wa Ramokhele (@Mathabo__M) February 20, 2018
My aunt says Sbusiso is like my boyfriend, what does this woman know that I don't #yimlo pic.twitter.com/iAslfm2J25— MmantepaAnnahSegooa (@MmantepaAnnah) February 20, 2018
Mbali is brave! I won't be able to accept this #yimlo pic.twitter.com/SUxDzRnZSi— Khethelo (@Khethel32307484) February 20, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE