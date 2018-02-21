TshisaLIVE

Mmatema Moremi's excited that fans don't just see her as 'cover' singer

21 February 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Former Idols SA runner-up Mmatema Moremi is glad fans have received her own music with enthusiasm.
Former Idols SA runner-up Mmatema Moremi is glad fans have received her own music with enthusiasm.
Image: Via Instagram

Mmatema Moremi is well on her way to making a name for herself despite her Idols SA runner-up status and she's told TshisaLIVE that part of her struggles has been getting people to understand that she won't always sing other people's songs.

The Ke Lerato singer explained that its been a constant struggle to find a balance between singing her own songs and covers at gigs.  

"I still get called to do covers but I'm glad that more and more people love my own music. I don't really mind singing covers, I just still battle to get other people to understand the direction of music I have decided to take. But I do my own stuff as much as I can unless the situation doesn't allow."

Mmatema said the reaction to her album, Love.Praise.Worship has been a pleasant surprise. She explained that due to all the expectations people had about where she would go after Idols SA, she was worried about the reception of her first album.

The songstress had an intimate show called The Love Connection with Mmatema  on Valentine's Day. She explained that she's decided not to limit herself based on people's expectations because she's capable of singing most genres.

"People have accepted the fact that I am gifted and therefore won't be tied to one kind of genre. I am constantly amazed by the reaction I get when I do my own songs, either gospel or love songs. People sing along and know my songs and that makes me feel like I am on the right path."

Mmatema said all she wanted was to share the different experiences of love that she's observed around her. She said she was careful not to make the songs too personal as she wanted to protect her relationship.

She said songs on her album such as I’m Sorry and Oh I love You were written based on observations but she could relate to them because every person goes through what they express at some point.

The songstress shared that the special man in her life knows the person behind the 'popular singer'. 

"I am in a relationship. I keep it private but it's not a secret. We met long before Idols, didn't initially get along but we later found each other again. So I do have someone, but that experience is not one I write about. Like for example, I hardly ever sing for him, when I'm with him I am just Mmatema."

Mmatema said although she believes in marriage, she's still too busy to stress about marriage right now but would love to eventually do it.

The physical copy of her album will be available in March and her fans can look forward to her DVD which drops in July.  

Oskido on egos, Bongo Maffin reunion and Busiswa's future at Kalawa Jazmee

Dj and music mogul Oskido has seen it all in his nearly three decades in the music industry, mentoring some of the biggest names in SA music, and ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Samthing Soweto: Watching The Soil succeed without me was depressing

Former The Soil muso Samthing Soweto has opened up about his exit from the award-winning group, claiming he helped revolutionise their sound and ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Sandy Mokwena's 'pillar of the community' tombstone cost around R100k

A tombstone to represent Scandal! Sandy Mokwena's contribution to the community was unveiled shortly after his death late last month, with its ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

David Tlale and The Intern winner still at loggerheads

A dispute between fashion designer David Tlale and the winner of his reality show Kuena Moshoeshoe continues to cast a shadow over the project, with ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Booking Distruction Boyz for your party could cost up to R100k

Distruction Boyz are one of the most popular acts in Mzansi and can charge as much as R100,000 for a set, the group's Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi has ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: SABC newsreader slips up & calls Zuma - 'Jacob Ramaphosa' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Trevor Noah bids farewell to his 'president of jokes,' Jacob Zuma TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang claps back at 'Engrish' shade: That insult is tired TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Somizi's mother schools him on Instagram TshisaLIVE
  5. Support pours in for Peter Ndoro after on-air blunder leads to 'time off' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X