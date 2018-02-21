Mmatema Moremi's excited that fans don't just see her as 'cover' singer

Mmatema Moremi is well on her way to making a name for herself despite her Idols SA runner-up status and she's told TshisaLIVE that part of her struggles has been getting people to understand that she won't always sing other people's songs.

The Ke Lerato singer explained that its been a constant struggle to find a balance between singing her own songs and covers at gigs.

"I still get called to do covers but I'm glad that more and more people love my own music. I don't really mind singing covers, I just still battle to get other people to understand the direction of music I have decided to take. But I do my own stuff as much as I can unless the situation doesn't allow."

Mmatema said the reaction to her album, Love.Praise.Worship has been a pleasant surprise. She explained that due to all the expectations people had about where she would go after Idols SA, she was worried about the reception of her first album.

The songstress had an intimate show called The Love Connection with Mmatema on Valentine's Day. She explained that she's decided not to limit herself based on people's expectations because she's capable of singing most genres.

"People have accepted the fact that I am gifted and therefore won't be tied to one kind of genre. I am constantly amazed by the reaction I get when I do my own songs, either gospel or love songs. People sing along and know my songs and that makes me feel like I am on the right path."

Mmatema said all she wanted was to share the different experiences of love that she's observed around her. She said she was careful not to make the songs too personal as she wanted to protect her relationship.

She said songs on her album such as I’m Sorry and Oh I love You were written based on observations but she could relate to them because every person goes through what they express at some point.

The songstress shared that the special man in her life knows the person behind the 'popular singer'.

"I am in a relationship. I keep it private but it's not a secret. We met long before Idols, didn't initially get along but we later found each other again. So I do have someone, but that experience is not one I write about. Like for example, I hardly ever sing for him, when I'm with him I am just Mmatema."

Mmatema said although she believes in marriage, she's still too busy to stress about marriage right now but would love to eventually do it.

The physical copy of her album will be available in March and her fans can look forward to her DVD which drops in July.