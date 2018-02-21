TshisaLIVE

Thando Thabethe: I’m so annoyed at how men feel they can police us

21 February 2018 - 12:01 By Kyle Zeeman
Thando Thabethe has responded to the hate she has got from posting her lingerie range shots.
Image: Via Thando Thabethe's Instagram

Thando Thabethe has hit back at critics who told her to cover up after she posted a picture of herself in sexy lingerie this week.

Thando, who owns her own underwear range, took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a picture of herself in one of her designs.

While many of her fans went gaga over the racy black number, it was too much for others, who once again used their Microsoft paint skills to "cover her up".

One person expressed his disappointment at Thando, suggesting that it was not the way an engaged woman should act. Thando announced her engagement in July last year.

Thando didn't take kindly to the criticism and in a scathing message said she was "annoyed" by men who were trying to police her.

"I’m so annoyed at how men on this platform feel they can police how women should conduct themselves! Don’t post this, you’re engaged. Don’t you miss your natural hair? Keep your natural hair....SIYEKENI( Leave us alone)!"

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her range, Thando said that she was inspired to launch a line of sexy underwear after struggling to find anything that give her body "the right shape".

"I struggled to find any proper shape-fitting underwear locally and was having to import. Sure, you can find some, but they often look like granny panties and I wanted something a little more sexy. So, the idea really comes from my own personal experience."

