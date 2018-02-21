Thando Thabethe: I’m so annoyed at how men feel they can police us

One person expressed his disappointment at Thando, suggesting that it was not the way an engaged woman should act. Thando announced her engagement in July last year.

Thando didn't take kindly to the criticism and in a scathing message said she was "annoyed" by men who were trying to police her.

"I’m so annoyed at how men on this platform feel they can police how women should conduct themselves! Don’t post this, you’re engaged. Don’t you miss your natural hair? Keep your natural hair....SIYEKENI( Leave us alone)!"

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her range, Thando said that she was inspired to launch a line of sexy underwear after struggling to find anything that give her body "the right shape".

"I struggled to find any proper shape-fitting underwear locally and was having to import. Sure, you can find some, but they often look like granny panties and I wanted something a little more sexy. So, the idea really comes from my own personal experience."