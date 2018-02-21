WATCH: MP floors Twitter with broken Venda tribute to Ramaphosa

An ANC MP was the talk of Twitter this week when she took to the podium in Parliament to pay tribute to President Cyril Ramaphosa in "broken" Venda.

Joanmariae Louise Fubbs ended her speech by addressing the president in his home language of Venda, but soon left many confused as to what she was trying to say.

Even the translator was defeated, attempting once or twice to translate the tribute before turning her head and throwing her hands down in confusion.

A video clip of the moment was shared on social media and went viral.