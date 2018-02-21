WATCH: MP floors Twitter with broken Venda tribute to Ramaphosa
An ANC MP was the talk of Twitter this week when she took to the podium in Parliament to pay tribute to President Cyril Ramaphosa in "broken" Venda.
Joanmariae Louise Fubbs ended her speech by addressing the president in his home language of Venda, but soon left many confused as to what she was trying to say.
Even the translator was defeated, attempting once or twice to translate the tribute before turning her head and throwing her hands down in confusion.
A video clip of the moment was shared on social media and went viral.
Tshivenḓa has been murdered 😭😭😭 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OYxE9EsFYY— 👑iKen_👑(• •,) (@iKen_iKen_) February 19, 2018
Users, many of them Venda, responded by dragging her and asking if she was speaking Chinese. Even well-known producer DJ Cleo got involved, creating a reaction video of the incident.
it is true when they say never attempt speaking Tshivenda on an empty stomach 😂😂😂 shame ugogo 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/91OttfjmP0— #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa✊ (@Thabo_Vuyoo43) February 20, 2018
When your crush is Venda and you are trying to impress him pic.twitter.com/0KzS95O9se— Donald Mbara (@MbaraDonald) February 20, 2018
You really Can't tralate venda to sign language!! Never🙅♂️ pic.twitter.com/OApN332fdz— Jusst_Mbulaheni👑 (@MbulaheniMokono) February 19, 2018
Was that Indian or Japanese or Chinese 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nPJy9VHMpQ— L S Motau🇿🇦 (@LefadiMotau) February 19, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE