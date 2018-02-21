WATCH: Thickleeyonce talks her truth
21 February 2018 - 08:09
Thickleeyonce is often the target of social media hate and as much as she tried not to let it get to her, on a bad day it can have an effect.
But she is trying her hardest to ignore the negative comments and said she understands that it comes from a place of self-loathing.
As a teenager she asked herself why she didn't look like girls in magazines but then decided that she would create her own beauty standards.
Check it out here:
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE