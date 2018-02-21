TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Thickleeyonce talks her truth

21 February 2018 - 08:09 By Jessica Levitt
Photographer and model Thickleeyonce lives her own truth.
Thickleeyonce is often the target of social media hate and as much as she tried not to let it get to her, on a bad day it can have an effect.

But she is trying her hardest to ignore the negative comments and said she understands that it comes from a place of self-loathing. 

As a teenager she asked herself why she didn't look like girls in magazines but then decided that she would create her own beauty standards.

Check it out here:

