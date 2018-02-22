IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Leshole finally gets a break!
After weeks of putting fans through a roller coaster of emotions, creators of popular soapie Skeem Saam finally brought some good fortune to character Leshole Mabitsela, played by Thabo Mkhabela.
Leshole has missed out on interviews and had his leg shot, all leading to fans threatening to boycott the show if his luck does not change. Even news of him reuniting with his long-lost mom didn't bring the good news fans were hoping for Leshole.
#SkeemSaam eveytime leshoLe try to reach for the sky and be the pilot he wanna be.......skeemsaam writers find something to bring him down like...... pic.twitter.com/nrR88mf7kY— VOOV:Mⓐⓐⓟⓐ Aⓑⓡⓐⓜ (@HomieTake1) February 13, 2018
But things changed on Wednesday when doctors were able to save his damaged leg without needing to amputate it.
It didn't matter that the procedure was done via Skype, fans were just relieved that finally something was going right in Leshole's life.
“Skep” “Skaap” saved Leshole 😂🙏🏾❤️ #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/SMhac8G4x0— Stele7 (@Lesedistele7) February 21, 2018
#SkeemSaam ... and there is hope for letshole , hope at the end of the tunnel, they did not amputate his leg, thanks to the write, we was close to report you if u amputated his leg 😁😁😄😁 pic.twitter.com/IBbo5hsIWd— Eugene_L_ Mokoena Wa Mopulana 🇿🇦 (@_EugeneLebo69) February 21, 2018
They filled Twitter with memes and messages as the show trended throughout much of the night.
Skep 😂😂 At last!!! Leshole wins #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/bpvhe9w5rA— Ryan 🐐 (@RYAN_007) February 21, 2018
They didn't cut Leshole's leg guys #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/9RtFaBAXRT— Tshifhiwa 😋 (@RealFhiwie) February 21, 2018
Finally good news for LESHOLE #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/NMVA40dR1k— Zandile Soko (@soko_zandile) February 21, 2018
yes leshole will walk....— Sizwe Magubane (@SizweMagubane4) February 21, 2018
.
.
.
.
.amen!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/rAL93JZEFr
Me: Hi Pretty,did you hear Leshole got an operation?He's no longer losing his leg ,Now run&tell Mantuli #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Rp9EOWLvtw— De Laste K (@De_Laste_K) February 21, 2018
To those who wanted to boycott #SkeemSaam, pls come back. No more amputation pic.twitter.com/mBxzqHbBv7— Mac Maruapula 🇿🇦 (@MachdonaldM) February 21, 2018
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently about his character, actor Thabo Mkhabela said he felt sorry for Leshole but enjoyed playing the role.
"He really was given a rough deal. Whenever he tries to do something right, it just goes wrong. It is an exciting character to play."
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE