IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Leshole finally gets a break!

After weeks of putting fans through a roller coaster of emotions, creators of popular soapie Skeem Saam finally brought some good fortune to character Leshole Mabitsela, played by Thabo Mkhabela.

Leshole has missed out on interviews and had his leg shot, all leading to fans threatening to boycott the show if his luck does not change. Even news of him reuniting with his long-lost mom didn't bring the good news fans were hoping for Leshole.