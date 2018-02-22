TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Leshole finally gets a break!

22 February 2018 - 10:32 By Kyle Zeeman
Thabo Mkhabela plays the role of Leshole Mabitsela on Skeem Saam.
Image: Via Thabo's Instagram

After weeks of putting fans through a roller coaster of emotions, creators of popular soapie Skeem Saam finally brought some good fortune to character Leshole Mabitsela, played by Thabo Mkhabela.

Leshole has missed out on interviews and had his leg shot, all leading to fans threatening to boycott the show if his luck does not change. Even news of him reuniting with his long-lost mom didn't bring the good news fans were hoping for Leshole.

But things changed on Wednesday when doctors were able to save his damaged leg without needing to amputate it.

It didn't matter that the procedure was done via Skype, fans were just relieved that finally something was going right in Leshole's life.

They filled Twitter with memes and messages as the show trended throughout much of the night.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently about his character, actor Thabo Mkhabela said he felt sorry for Leshole but enjoyed playing the role.

"He really was given a rough deal. Whenever he tries to do something right, it just goes wrong. It is an exciting character to play."

