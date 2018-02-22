IN MEMES: 'We going to hell for laughing' - Twitter on Uyang'thanda Na?

While nothing is ever too fragile for Twitter to mock, last night's episode of Uyang'thanda Na? presented them with a bit of a dilemma when the participant, who also happened to be disabled, was rejected despite his best efforts to get his crush.

The Mzansi Magic reality show helps people confess or declare their love for people they've been crushing on for ages but haven't had the courage to say anything. Bongani asked the show, hosted by Moshe Ndiki, to step in as he wanted to tell Itumeleng that he had been crushing on her.

Bongani went all out, penning a heartfelt poem and ensuring that he was presentable for the big moment. However, it wasn't meant to be as Itumeleng told him she saw him as a friend and proceeded to refer to him as 'Brother Bongani'.

At the mention of 'Brother Bongani', Twitter knew it would not end well for Bongs.