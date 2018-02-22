IN MEMES: 'We going to hell for laughing' - Twitter on Uyang'thanda Na?
While nothing is ever too fragile for Twitter to mock, last night's episode of Uyang'thanda Na? presented them with a bit of a dilemma when the participant, who also happened to be disabled, was rejected despite his best efforts to get his crush.
The Mzansi Magic reality show helps people confess or declare their love for people they've been crushing on for ages but haven't had the courage to say anything. Bongani asked the show, hosted by Moshe Ndiki, to step in as he wanted to tell Itumeleng that he had been crushing on her.
Bongani went all out, penning a heartfelt poem and ensuring that he was presentable for the big moment. However, it wasn't meant to be as Itumeleng told him she saw him as a friend and proceeded to refer to him as 'Brother Bongani'.
At the mention of 'Brother Bongani', Twitter knew it would not end well for Bongs.
I ain't saying sh*t tonight, I'm in that group that wants to go to heaven #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/656vZEFBhu— Too Much Xhause (@BuntuGQ) February 21, 2018
I feel like I’m going to hell for laughing at the poem 😂 #UyangthandaNa— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) February 21, 2018
Today's episode is very special #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/jbv0x75UqZ— Ctrl+P (@PumezaZibi) February 21, 2018
I think this guy is putting the girl in a very uncomfortable position...she’d feel bad having to reject a guy with a disability on tv. #UyangthandaNa— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) February 21, 2018
#UyangthandaNa Kuri Girls will break your heart even after your birthday 🎂 they just send SMS’s worst part they don’t care if your disable or not.Sorry Bongani I know your going to heaven unlike some people pic.twitter.com/iIi0XbeYSm— Sbusiso (@14_Sbusiso) February 21, 2018
Brother Bongani moving back to the friend zone after trying to escape. #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/OJ55eGyDSZ— Mzwamangwane (@uLoyiso_) February 21, 2018
This guy is not only friendzoned hes been familyzoned #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/nVfGfXZ0mw— GOMOLEMO🥂 (@LeeMo_LOV) February 21, 2018
#UyangthandaNa Tjo. The moment she said "Brother Bongani it was over". pic.twitter.com/27PJZfnMSW— Jack Tig (@Jacktig06) February 21, 2018
Him: I love you— #FiveFingersFilm (@MolwediRams) February 21, 2018
Her: I love you as a brother, I'm taken#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/ahFgdkQ0EG
She called him brother Bongani #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/hHVKLRoViD— Ndumi S Khumalo (@M2ngwa) February 21, 2018
She doesn't even want to accept you on Facebook but you are already dragging her to #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/lDnCjkWJFH— Zama Mvulane ®️ (@zmvulane) February 21, 2018
#UyangthandaNa I could tell that she was gunna family-zone him the moment she said "Brother Bongani" 💔 pic.twitter.com/ugnEhhSJVB— Shy Entertainer🇿🇦 (@kysmooth_sa) February 21, 2018
#UyangthandaNa brother bongani says it all😩 pic.twitter.com/Bm7E43w634— Shirneen Zhane`Madhoo (Nini) (@ninimadhoo) February 21, 2018
