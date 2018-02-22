Mzansi still shook over that Gigaba and Kendrick Lamar moment

When President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted Hugh Masekela's song, Thuma Mina (Send Me) in his maiden state of the nation address, the clip went viral and was considered by many as a unifier among South Africans. And it seems Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba attempted the same, only he quoted Kendrick Lamar, and Twitter had a field day.

Gigaba was giving his first budget speech and said: "As urban poet Kendrick Lamar says: 'We gon' be right, we gon' be alright.'"