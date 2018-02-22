TshisaLIVE

Mzansi still shook over that Gigaba and Kendrick Lamar moment

22 February 2018 - 07:48 By Jessica Levitt
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers the 2018 budget speech in Parliament.
Image: Esa Alexander

When President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted Hugh Masekela's song, Thuma Mina (Send Me) in his maiden state of the nation address, the clip went viral and was considered by many as a unifier among South Africans. And it seems Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba attempted the same, only he quoted Kendrick Lamar, and Twitter had a field day.

Gigaba was giving his first budget speech and said: "As urban poet Kendrick Lamar says: 'We gon' be right, we gon' be alright.'"

During the budget speech on February 21 2018, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba jokes about going to rehab for his Candy Crush addiction and quotes rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Twitter was quick to point out that in the song Alright by the American rapper, the line is actually 'N***a we gon' be alright, n***a we gon' be alright.'

And then the memes started rolling in. They were never ready.

