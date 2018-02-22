Shumaya hitmakers: We're not one hit wonders

DJ duo Trademark may have been away from the spotlight since the release of their massive collaboration Shumaya in 2015, but the group are determined to prove that they are not one hit wonders.

Fannie "Strouck" Mahlangu told TshisaLIVE the group were not ready for the overnight success the song brought them and they soon returned to producing music for other artists.

"We worked with a lot of artists including Dr Malinga and Tira. We also travelled across Namibia and Botswana. We went back to working on features and not worrying too much about releasing music on our own."

Still the group believe that their success proves they are not a one-hit wonder.

"We can't be one-hit wonders. We have produced a lot of hits. Even Dr Malinga's Akulaleki was one of our productions and it won awards."

Strouck said the group learnt important lessons over the last three years. Touching on their feud with Dbn Nyts over a year ago the duo claimed they felt at the time like they had been sidelined by the group.

"There was us and Dbn Nyts and Zinhle and it wasn't thought out well. We all had different management and they made it seem like Shumaya was Dbn Nyts song and not a collaboration. It caused tension between us but we sat down with Kalawa Jazmee and sorted it out. We even helped them on their album."

The pair released a new single this week with Dr Moruti and Neon called Don't Call Me and were looking forward to topping the music charts.

"You will see a lot more of Trademark this year. We are shooting music videos so look out for us on TV," Strouck said.