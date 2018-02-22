TshisaLIVE

Shumaya hitmakers: We're not one hit wonders

22 February 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Trademark are returning to the spotlight with a new single.
Trademark are returning to the spotlight with a new single.

DJ duo Trademark may have been away from the spotlight since the release of their massive collaboration Shumaya in 2015, but the group are determined to prove that they are not one hit wonders.

Fannie "Strouck" Mahlangu told TshisaLIVE the group were not ready for the overnight success the song brought them and they soon returned to producing music for other artists.

"We worked with a lot of artists including Dr Malinga and Tira. We also travelled across Namibia and Botswana. We went back to working on features and not worrying too much about releasing music on our own."

Still the group believe that their success proves they are not a one-hit wonder.

"We can't be one-hit wonders. We have produced a lot of hits. Even Dr Malinga's Akulaleki was one of our productions and it won awards."

Strouck said the group learnt important lessons over the last three years. Touching on their feud with Dbn Nyts over a year ago the duo claimed they felt at the time like they had been sidelined by the group.

"There was us and Dbn Nyts and Zinhle and it wasn't thought out well. We all had different management and they made it seem like Shumaya was Dbn Nyts song and not a collaboration. It caused tension between us but we sat down with Kalawa Jazmee and sorted it out. We even helped them on their album."  

The pair released a new single this week with Dr Moruti and Neon called Don't Call Me and were looking forward to topping the music charts.

"You will see a lot more of Trademark this year. We are shooting music videos so look out for us on TV," Strouck said.

WATCH: Trevor Noah bids farewell to his 'president of jokes,' Jacob Zuma

While the country is still adjusting to having a new South African president, comedian Trevor Noah has compiled a tribute of his past jokes to bid ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: SABC newsreader slips up & calls Zuma - 'Jacob Ramaphosa'

Just days after SABC newsreader Peter Ndoro made headlines for "killing off" president Cyril Ramaphosa, another presenter from the broadcaster has ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: MP floors Twitter with broken Venda tribute to Ramaphosa

An ANC MP was the talk of Twitter this week when she took to the podium in Parliament to pay tribute to President Cyril Ramaphosa in "broken" Venda.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

'Limpopo, come fetch your daughter'- Skeem Saam's Eunice shocks fans

Skeem Saam fans couldn't believe their eyes on Tuesday when one of the show's most popular characters Eunice Nkadimeng notified her crush that from ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Trevor Noah bids farewell to his 'president of jokes,' Jacob Zuma TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: SABC newsreader slips up & calls Zuma - 'Jacob Ramaphosa' TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter left confused by Shaka's 'smash & grab' tendencies TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang claps back at 'Engrish' shade: That insult is tired TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: MP floors Twitter with broken Venda tribute to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Budget 2018 in a nutshell - all you need to know
Seven people killed ‘execution-style’ at Eastern Cape police station
X