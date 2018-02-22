*SWOON* Nay Maps will melt your heart with this version of Adorn
22 February 2018 - 16:00
Miguel's Adorn has become one of the most popular love songs, like, ever and just when you thought it couldn't get better, Nay Maps has given us the feels with his version of the hit track.
The actor posted a video of himself to all the ladies on Valentine's Day. And because it's been a week full of drama on Uzalo, the show reposted it to make fans feel better.
Be still our beating hearts...
A lil something for the ladies... . Happy Valentines Day to All the Lovers, Couples, Singles, All Beautiful Ladies and Amazing Women of this World...♥️💕♥️ . #AllYouNeedIsLove #Women #Ladies #Love #Music #Piano #Singer #NM . #AdornYou by @miguel @amazingds @singers @giftedvoices @omgvoices @pianomusicfan
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE