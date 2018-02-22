TshisaLIVE

*SWOON* Nay Maps will melt your heart with this version of Adorn

22 February 2018 - 16:00 By Jessica Levitt
Nay Maps brought his a-game with his version of Adorn.
Image: Instagram

Miguel's Adorn has become one of the most popular love songs, like, ever and just when you thought it couldn't get better, Nay Maps has given us the feels with his version of the hit track.

The actor posted a video of himself to all the ladies on Valentine's Day. And because it's been a week full of drama on Uzalo, the show reposted it to make fans feel better.

Be still our beating hearts...

