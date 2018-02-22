The Queen's Motsoaledi Setumo: I spent my childhood feeling unloved

Actress Motsoaledi Setumo has opened up about growing up with the mentality that all the odds were against her and how she eventually learnt to work with "life's lemons to make lemonade".

The actress told TshisaLIVE that although her interest in the arts started at an early age, life seemed to have a couple of detours for her and her family.

"Acting was always in me. When I was really young, my mom used to take me to auditions. But after my mom was in a car accident, there were no more auditions. That would be the first of many things that kind of messed up what God had aligned for me in the very beginning."

Motsoaledi went on to study media studies and after high school then got into radio. However, her confidence in her acting talent has been overshadowed by the lack of love she felt at home.