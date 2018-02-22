WATCH: 3 times politicians used song lyrics to get our attention in parly

There's no denying that Parliament is one of the most lit places on Mzansi soil, but every now and then, politicians go the extra mile for the spice. And music has become their portal.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi nearly stopped the internet last year when he quoted Rick Ross' Blowin' Money Fast in one of his responses.

Newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa quoted the legendary Hugh Masekela in his speech, saying "I want to lend a hand, send me," from Thuma Mina.

And Malusi Gigaba added himself to the list with his first budget speech, quoting Kendrick Lamar's Alright.

Check them out.