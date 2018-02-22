WATCH: Khaya Mthethwa explains how he knew Ntando was the one

Khaya Mthethwa knows he and his wife Ntandoyenkosi only dated for three months before getting hitched, but he said he didn't want to waste time because he knew she was the one.

Speaking on Afternoon Express, the singer and pastor admitted getting married so quickly wasn't part of the plan.

"To be honest, I didn't plan on getting married last year. It was not something that was part of 'the plan' for my life but it was just something the I felt in my heart. When I met Ntando, I just knew. I was like, 'this is it for me and I ain't trying to waste the rest of my life (without her)."

Khaya, who recently dropped his latest single Mkhulumsebenzi, explained that being a pastor's kid had played a huge role on how he viewed life, love and marriage.

He said he knew he had found the right person and was ready to be a husband.

"She's an incredible human being. She's a strong character and comes from a phenomenal family. Everything about her culminates into this beautiful person that I want to spend the rest of my life with."

The couple had a traditional wedding ceremony in December last year and the ceremony took place in Piet Retief.

Watch the rest of the interview here: