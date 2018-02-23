Bob Mabena returns to the airwaves

After being away from the mic for almost one year, radio presenter Bob Mabena will return to the airwaves on Power FM's breakfast show from March.

Bob joined Power FM's holding company MSG in May last year as its group head of programming and has filled a more a strategic role at the radio stations within the company.

Power FM made the exciting announcement through a press statement on Thursday afternoon, explaining that the changes were part of a major shakeup to its lineup in celebration of the station's fifth birthday.

Bob will be joined on the breakfast show by current drive show presenter Thabo Mdluli.

Thabiso TT Tema, the current breakfast show host will take over afternoon drive show.

After more than a decade on Kaya FM, Bob announced his resignation from his breakfast show 180 with Bob in April last year.