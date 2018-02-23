IN MEMES: Uthando Nes'thembu sparks age-old Christianity vs ancestors debate
Polygamist Musa Mseleku is usually overshadowed by his wives' different personalities on their reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu but in last night's episode it was Musa's revelation of a hidden "gift of healing" that caused traffic on Twitter.
The wealthy businessman, who heads up the Mseleku household and is a husband to four wives, revealed that he was able to be "used by God" to heal people.
Although there was the usual drama courtesy of his wives, it was his revelation that sparked a heated debate on Twitter. Musa consulted his ancestors and later had a prayer where he asked God to intervene in his family.
Twitter found itself stuck between judging him for mixing the two religions and praising him for doing them both.
The struggle between 'woke African Twitter' and Christians dominated the timeline.
The memes came flooding in:
Mseleku, please balance me why consult the ancestors and then pray to God?— # CR17 (@EricanM) February 22, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/oqsGYDhDrI
Ladies & Gentlemen there is nothing to be confused about.— Ofentse NakediGreen (@MissNakediGreen) February 22, 2018
We are Africans in Africa.
Rituals + Prayer = same Whatsapp group.
#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/do9IxChwnE
#Uthandonesthembu— BQ Collections (@1z1babes) February 22, 2018
Today’s episode..
The Christian in me vs the new woke Aftikan. me pic.twitter.com/vlT1AE2zBT
Now he's ruining the show by being another bushiri #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/NApRLWKZhM— Mojalefa Mothibedi (@Jeje87) February 22, 2018
Hyper, humble, saved, Christian, magician, apostle, pastor, blesser, rich, poor, #Uthandonesthembu... Whatever! You'll die anyway, get saved pic.twitter.com/tZ8Yqn8fwy— Christian Decrazy (@christian_MDI) May 19, 2017
Y’all know Musa is about to be a billionaire now right? Healer. Bushiri siyaphela iskhati sakho #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/dETrt8hLsE— Tshepo Rameetse (@swartblack) February 22, 2018
Mseleku must do something about Cpt water crisis, maybe slaughter snoek fish or something #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/C78Y5JQSO2— IG:simamkele_xolo (@Sima_Xolo) February 22, 2018
If u know who u serve it don't matter what may come you know what u know. You can't be easily moved.— EbyG🇿🇦 (@LisaSdk) February 22, 2018
STOP engaging in unnecessary quarells. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/QaWpq0hbUl
#Uthandonesthembu Yall will continue eating snakes and being “doomed” because you are simple ignorant to your own customs but you call on angels to intercede when y’all praying aboMaria etc keep drinking petrol and applying anointed oil 😕 pic.twitter.com/EQWO5kDE0z— Phiwe Nzima (@Iam_TheBossLady) February 22, 2018
Going on twitter and I see tweeps debating on christianity vs ancestry #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/8qUPQKHi9t— amaNandiNandi (@NandisaNxumalo_) February 22, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu African pastor healin an African sick child in an African way then African Christians are confused pic.twitter.com/OJf72xyRtH— Boyabenyathi (@Sebata35) February 23, 2018
Up next on #Uthandonesthembu— Glam (@Vuyo_Ngcemu) February 22, 2018
"Thanx Mah Christian Ministries"
And yet another business was born in the Mseleku family pic.twitter.com/dgLs0qZxgQ
I disagree with the statement "Christians are Judgemental" but would agree if it was "Black Christians Are Judgemental" white are not coz they understand God is for every1. All the Chinese,Indians,Muslims all over the world will go to hell? God is your only?Wow #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/GOYbdzCi1Q— Vura (@vusiswazi) February 23, 2018
