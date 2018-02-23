IN MEMES: Uthando Nes'thembu sparks age-old Christianity vs ancestors debate

Polygamist Musa Mseleku is usually overshadowed by his wives' different personalities on their reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu but in last night's episode it was Musa's revelation of a hidden "gift of healing" that caused traffic on Twitter.

The wealthy businessman, who heads up the Mseleku household and is a husband to four wives, revealed that he was able to be "used by God" to heal people.

Although there was the usual drama courtesy of his wives, it was his revelation that sparked a heated debate on Twitter. Musa consulted his ancestors and later had a prayer where he asked God to intervene in his family.

Twitter found itself stuck between judging him for mixing the two religions and praising him for doing them both.

The struggle between 'woke African Twitter' and Christians dominated the timeline.

The memes came flooding in: