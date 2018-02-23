TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Uthando Nes'thembu sparks age-old Christianity vs ancestors debate

23 February 2018 - 08:27 By Chrizelda Kekana
Reality TV star Musa Mseleku showed off his
Reality TV star Musa Mseleku showed off his "gift of healing" in last night's episode of Uthando Nes'thembu.
Image: Via Twitter

Polygamist Musa Mseleku is usually overshadowed by his wives' different personalities on their reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu but in last night's episode it was Musa's revelation of a hidden "gift of healing" that caused traffic on Twitter.

The wealthy businessman, who heads up the Mseleku household and is a husband to four wives, revealed that he was able to be "used by God" to heal people.

Although there was the usual drama courtesy of his wives, it was his revelation that sparked a heated debate on Twitter. Musa consulted his ancestors and later had a prayer where he asked God to intervene in his family.

Twitter found itself stuck between judging him for mixing the two religions and praising him for doing them both.

The struggle between 'woke African Twitter' and Christians dominated the timeline.

The memes came flooding in:

Sphamandla Dhludhlu's gay role on iKhaya has taught him big life lessons

Even though actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu is a heterosexual male in real life, he plays a homosexual in iKhaya and has experienced a glimpse of the hate ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

The Queen's Motsoaledi Setumo: I spent my childhood feeling unloved

Actress Motsoaledi Setumo has opened up about growing up with the mentality that all the odds were against her and how she eventually learnt to work ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Hugh Masekela's family want a simple tombstone to honour him

The family of Hugh Masekela requested a simple tombstone to honour the late jazz legend, in keeping with the star's wishes.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Leshole finally gets a break!

After weeks of putting fans through a roller coaster of emotions, creators of popular soapie Skeem Saam finally brought some good fortune to ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'Independent' Ma-E won't make the same mistakes he made at Cashtime

As he continues to build his own music label, rapper Ma-E says he won't make the same mistakes as he made at his former label Cashtime and was ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Trevor Noah bids farewell to his 'president of jokes,' Jacob Zuma TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: SABC newsreader slips up & calls Zuma - 'Jacob Ramaphosa' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: MP floors Twitter with broken Venda tribute to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Limpopo, come fetch your daughter'- Skeem Saam's Eunice shocks fans TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi still shook over that Gigaba and Kendrick Lamar moment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X