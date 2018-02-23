TshisaLIVE

Inxeba producers appeal to fans not to resort to piracy

23 February 2018 - 11:53 By Jessica Levitt
Inxeba producers have asked fans not to download the film illegally.
Producers of Inxeba (The Wound) have appealed to people not to support piracy and wait until the film is made available through official channels.

The film was withdrawn from cinemas after the Film and Publications Board Appeal Tribunal ruled that its rating be increased to X18 - the same rating given to hardcore porn.

The decision meant that the film was withdrawn from normal cinemas and can only be shown at a designated "adult" venue.

Many fans have said they would download the film illegally so that they could watch it.

"We refuse to be censored. This is a ridiculous decision and we should spread the film so people can watch it," one person told TshisaLIVE.

While the producers have said their lawyers are awaiting the written reasons for the decision, they have appealed to people not to resort to piracy.

