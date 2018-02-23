Kgomotso Christopher lashes out at acting industry: In SA Kim K is bigger than John Kani

Kgomotso Christopher says it is hard to encourage people entering the acting industry to invest in proper training because trained artists like John Kani are overlooked for South African versions of 'Kim Kardashian'.

The conversation was sparked by a tweet by producer Portia Gumede. She said that actors should be celebrated instead of celebrities who don't have the necessary skills.

"Let actors act in our TV shows and films. Let celebrities celebrate them. Not the other way round," she wrote.

Presenter Andile Ncube questioned whether a celebrity and an actor were different and Kgomotso took the opportunity to explain that trained actors don't get the recognition they deserve.