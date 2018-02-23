Kgomotso Christopher lashes out at acting industry: In SA Kim K is bigger than John Kani
Kgomotso Christopher says it is hard to encourage people entering the acting industry to invest in proper training because trained artists like John Kani are overlooked for South African versions of 'Kim Kardashian'.
The conversation was sparked by a tweet by producer Portia Gumede. She said that actors should be celebrated instead of celebrities who don't have the necessary skills.
"Let actors act in our TV shows and films. Let celebrities celebrate them. Not the other way round," she wrote.
Presenter Andile Ncube questioned whether a celebrity and an actor were different and Kgomotso took the opportunity to explain that trained actors don't get the recognition they deserve.
It's a tough call to motivate beginner actors to focus on training. When many of their WCMs and MCM's woke up and found themselves in leading acting roles. I'd also want to take the quick success route that's highlighted by the quick rise of my Insta idols😆— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) February 22, 2018
Simple example. Sir John Kani is a celebrity but primarily is an actor. His work & talent have made him a celebrated artist. His work has afforded him celebrity status. In SA Kim Kardashian's celebrity status can turn her into an overnight John Kani with no stripes earned 😆 https://t.co/LClGxU3846— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) February 22, 2018
The actress called out the industry for diluting the principle by casting "beauty queens".
Truth. In SA today😄. Agreed. But in my generation I looked up to bo Motshabi T, UCT graduate, Moshidi M.Wits graduate, Keketso Semoko, Wits graduate. Bo Mma Nkoesheng, Mme Thembi Mtshali, no beauty queens, thespians who trained academically or in the field. Paid their dues☺ https://t.co/ZhC83K2n6m— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) February 22, 2018
