Sofa Silahlane: Would you allow your husband to marry your sister?
Viewers of Moja Love reality show Sofa Silahlane were once again left scratching their heads after a man on the show revealed that he had married his wife's sister.
The man explained how he first got married and had a child, only to later hit it off with the sister and take her as his second wife.
Watching #Sofaslahlane on DSTV channel 157 presented by @IamMzilikazi 😀 I love LOVE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fX1OViMvZ0— HRH.Vongani Masondo (@vongani_masondo) February 22, 2018
Host Mzilikazi wa Afrika asked the man what motivated the decision, to which the man replied: "Somethings push you to do unusual things."
Fans at home were shocked at the revelation and took to social media to share their thoughts on the show.
I was channel hopping and came across 157 - sisters married to one man 😱😱😱 #sofasilahlane— Ndinguye_Endinguye™ (@BafanaDiva) February 22, 2018
This man must not shy away from the “sun set” question. Press harder Mzee, he must tell us how he does it. #sofaslahlane— Vladimir Putin (@ZydneeMac) February 22, 2018
#Sofasilahlane with @IamMzilikazi telling authentic stories. #MojaLove— Marlon Khoza (@MarlonKhoza) February 22, 2018
The first episode of the series also set social media alight with the story of a man who let his brother sleep with his partner because his manhood was cut off and used for muti in an attack.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE