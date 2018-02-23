TshisaLIVE

Sofa Silahlane: Would you allow your husband to marry your sister?

23 February 2018 - 09:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Mzilikazi wa Afrika is the host of Sofa Slahlane.
Mzilikazi wa Afrika is the host of Sofa Slahlane.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Viewers of Moja Love reality show Sofa Silahlane were once again left scratching their heads after a man on the show revealed that he had married his wife's sister.

The man explained how he first got married and had a child, only to later hit it off with the sister and take her as his second wife.

Host Mzilikazi wa Afrika asked the man what motivated the decision, to which the man replied: "Somethings push you to do unusual things."

Fans at home were shocked at the revelation and took to social media to share their thoughts on the show.

The first episode of the series also set social media alight with the story of a man who let his brother sleep with his partner because his manhood was cut off and used for muti in an attack.

