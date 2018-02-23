TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Snuff & thongs - a glimpse into Boity's handbag

23 February 2018 - 09:12 By Karishma Thakurdin
Boity Thulo's handbag turned out to be quite interesting.
Image: Via Instagram

TV star Boity Thulo served a whole lot of heat on the set of Tumi Morake's talk show, WTF Tumi on Thursday night. 

Boity paid a visit to the talk show where she chatted about being happily single and venturing into the business world with her new beauty range. 

Tumi also got Boity to take part in several games that had the audience in fits of laughter. 

During one of the games, Tumi got the chance to show fans what Boity carried around in her handbag. 

The first thing that Tumi pulled out was a container of snuff (smokeless tobacco) and a spare set of underwear. 

Check out the hilarious clip here: 

