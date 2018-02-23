WATCH: Snuff & thongs - a glimpse into Boity's handbag
23 February 2018 - 09:12
TV star Boity Thulo served a whole lot of heat on the set of Tumi Morake's talk show, WTF Tumi on Thursday night.
Boity paid a visit to the talk show where she chatted about being happily single and venturing into the business world with her new beauty range.
Tumi also got Boity to take part in several games that had the audience in fits of laughter.
During one of the games, Tumi got the chance to show fans what Boity carried around in her handbag.
The first thing that Tumi pulled out was a container of snuff (smokeless tobacco) and a spare set of underwear.
Check out the hilarious clip here:
@tumi_morake found a whole NTSU in @Boity handbag, we were never ready! 😂 #WTFTUMI pic.twitter.com/eEc0EifROT— #WTFTumi (@wtftumi) February 22, 2018
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE