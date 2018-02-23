TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Trevor Noah hits back at Black Panther haters

23 February 2018 - 11:13 By Jessica Levitt
Trevor Noah poked fun at Black Panther haters.
Trevor Noah has slammed people who have hated on Black Panther for it being a "black" movie.

"I guess some people get too hyped up the wrong way about it and they're like, 'so is it a black film?' It's like, no, it's a film. It's the same way Wonder Woman was a dope movie and if you were a woman it was extra special."

He told the audience members who were watching his show that Black Panther was extra special for him because of the Xhosa.

"So, there were subtitles and I was like, 'Don't need your subtitles. Get rid of the subtitles. This is just for me right now.'"

Check out the video here:

Trevor responds to those outraged by the blackness of Black Panther. Watch full episodes of The Daily Show for free: http://www.cc.com/shows/the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah/full-episodes The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.

